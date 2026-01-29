Removing policy bottlenecks for science and technology enterprises

HÀ NỘI — As science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are identified as strategic breakthroughs, science and technology enterprises are facing unprecedented development opportunities, but without the swift removal of institutional and procedural barriers, preferential policies risk falling short of real impact.

Speaking at a seminar on support policies for science and technology enterprises on Tuesday, Nguyễn Quân, former Minister of Science and Technology and Chairman of the Vietnam Automation Association, said the policy framework for the sector, first introduced under a 2007 government decree, is entering a new phase.

He noted that recent Politburo resolutions, notably Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation and Resolution No.68-NQ/TW on private economy development, are creating significant opportunities for enterprises.

If these policies are effectively institutionalised through laws and implementing regulations, they could unlock substantial room for growth and help shape a modern, efficient business ecosystem, he said.

In practice, the number of science and technology enterprises has risen sharply, from a few hundred several years ago to more than 1,000 today, while advances in digital technologies, semiconductors and microchips are strengthening the foundations for breakthroughs.

However, despite these positive signals, Quân said policy implementation for science and technology enterprises remains weak, leaving many eligible firms uninterested in seeking formal recognition.

The main reason, he said, is that enterprises have yet to see tangible benefits from preferential policies related to tax, land and credit, with administrative procedures continuing to pose a major obstacle.

Previously handled by local science and technology departments, the certification process has been hindered by limited appraisal capacity, a lack of detailed guidance and cumbersome procedures for accessing tax and land incentives.

For small- and micro-sized enterprises and start-ups, access to capital remains the greatest challenge. Their primary assets are intellectual property, while traditional collateral is largely absent, making bank credit difficult to obtain.

Against this backdrop, Quân proposed several strategic solutions. Administrative procedures should be streamlined as far as possible, enabling enterprises to more easily validate research outcomes and intellectual property protection certificates as a basis for certification.

At the same time, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Finance should issue more flexible guiding documents to facilitate enterprises’ access to financial resources for research and application.

Another key approach is to prioritise support for small enterprises and spin-off companies originating from research institutes and universities.

Although initial support levels may be modest, they can play a catalytic role in accelerating enterprise development.

In particular, he emphasised the importance of specialised financial funds, such as venture capital funds and local science and technology development funds.

In addition, localities should adopt strategic technology orientations, concentrating resources on key technology products rather than allowing enterprises to develop spontaneously in easily accessible sectors.

Sharing a similar policy perspective, Phạm Thế Dũng, deputy secretary general of the Vietnam Automation Association, said current support policies for science and technology enterprises are shifting towards an ecosystem-based approach.

This includes multiple support pillars, ranging from enhancing research capacity and providing financial backing to technology transfer, intellectual property protection and participation in science, technology and digital transformation programmes.

This approach helps reduce costs and risks while creating incentives for enterprises to invest in research and development, he said. — VNS