Tilapia exports to US accelerate

HÀ NỘI — Tilapia exports to the US surged by 173 per cent in 2025, as two major suppliers of the food, including China and Brazil, faced high tariffs, altering the supply landscape in this market.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), exports to the US last year reached US$53.15 million, accounting for approximately 54 per cent of total tilapia exports, making the US the largest import market for this product.

Compared to 2024, this strong growth reflected both increased import demand from the US market and the ability of Vietnamese businesses to capitalise on opportunities amid fierce international competition.

In terms of product structure, the growth in tilapia exports to the US was mainly concentrated in fillets with approximately $40 million, a 499 per cent increase year-on-year, becoming the main driver of the overall export increase. This trend aligns with US consumer demand, where convenient, easy-to-prepare, and consistently high-quality products continue to be favoured.

Conversely, exports of other processed tilapia products and dried fish to the US market recorded sharp declines of 39 per cent and 68 per cent year-on-year, respectively, indicating that the US market has been increasingly focusing on frozen fillet products, rather than other deeply processed products.

According to VASEP, the increased presence of Vietnamese tilapia in the US market is linked to significant fluctuations in global supply.

China, the world's largest tilapia producer and exporter, has continued to face tariffs of up to 55 per cent on exports to the US, significantly reducing its competitiveness. Meanwhile, Brazil has been also subject to a high 50 per cent tariff from August 2025, forcing its businesses to adjust their export strategies, including shifting to other markets.

In this context, Vietnamese businesses have stepped up investment in tilapia farming and processing, especially frozen fillet products that meet the technical requirements and consumer preferences in the US.

Advantages in production costs, relatively stable supply, and the ability to flexibly meet import standards are helping Vietnamese tilapia expand its market share in the demanding market. — BIZHUB/VNS