Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Three solutions outlined to lift VN's sovereign credit rating

January 28, 2026 - 07:54
The recent upgrade of Việt Nam’s senior secured long-term debt instruments is viewed as an important initial step, creating momentum for further sovereign rating improvements in the coming period.

 

An oil platform at Bạch Hổ Oil Field, off the coast of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is sharpening its push towards an investment-grade sovereign credit rating, with the Ministry of Finance setting out three priority solution groups centred on prudent debt management, macroeconomic stability and deeper engagement with international rating agencies.

Deputy Minister of Finance Trần Quốc Phương said the ministry will prioritise policies to manage public, government and national debt in a safe and effective manner, keeping key indicators at sound levels in line with international rating criteria. Ensuring debt sustainability, he stressed, is a core pillar in strengthening investor confidence and improving credit assessments.

In parallel, the ministry will work closely with other ministries, sectors and localities to refine mechanisms and policies that support economic growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability. Stable inflation, balanced public finances and resilient growth, he noted, are among the critical factors that positively influence sovereign credit ratings.

The third focus is closer coordination with major international credit rating agencies such as S&P and Fitch Ratings through the provision of timely, transparent and comprehensive information. This approach, he said, will help agencies gain a fuller understanding of Việt Nam’s economic fundamentals, reform agenda and development objectives, leading to more accurate and favourable assessments.

Phương noted that recent intensive engagement between Vietnamese authorities and rating agencies has already produced results, with agencies developing a clearer picture of the country’s progress and future prospects.

The Ministry of Finance is currently coordinating with relevant agencies, including the State Bank of Vietnam and line ministries, to carry out a five-year review of the national credit rating improvement scheme to 2030. The scheme targets securing an investment-grade sovereign rating of Baa3 or BBB- or higher by 2030, in line with Việt Nam’s broader development goals.

Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Việt Nam’s senior secured long-term debt instruments to BBB-, equivalent to investment grade, while affirming the sovereign rating at BB+ with a stable outlook as of June 2025. Although assessed independently, the two ratings signal a lower perceived risk profile and help reinforce foreign investor confidence as Việt Nam moves into the 2026–2030 development phase. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Foreign investors maintain strong confidence in Việt Nam’s market

Looking ahead to 2026, prospects remain bright as manufacturing, economic growth and foreign investment in Việt Nam are expected to stay robust, with the country forecast to post the highest growth rate in the region this year, according to Adam Sitkoff, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Vietnam.
Economy

Japanese firms in Việt Nam hit 15-year profit high

JETRO’s 2025 Survey on the Business Conditions of Japanese Companies Investing Overseas shows that 67.5 per cent of Japanese firms in Việt Nam expect to be profitable this year, up 3.4 percentage points from 2024 and the highest level since 2009.
Economy

Việt Nam becomes RoK’s key export market in ASEAN

Việt Nam has emerged as the Republic of Korea’s (RoK) key export market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as the East Asian country seeks to diversify trade and reduce its reliance on the US and China amid global volatility.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom