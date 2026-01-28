Foreign investors maintain strong confidence in Việt Nam’s market

HÀ NỘI — Amid a fragmented global economy and increased uncertainty, Việt Nam continued to stand out as a stable and sustainable destination for international investment flows last year, reflecting investors’ strong confidence in the country’s medium- and long-term growth prospects.

Looking ahead to 2026, prospects remain bright as manufacturing, economic growth and foreign investment in Việt Nam are expected to stay robust, with the country forecast to post the highest growth rate in the region this year, according to Adam Sitkoff, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Việt Nam.

Commending Việt Nam’s economic achievements in 2025, Sitkoff noted that the country demonstrated notable resilience and progress, maintaining macroeconomic stability, achieving steady growth and deepening integration into the global economy.

These outcomes provide a positive basis for US businesses to continue operating and expanding their presence there.

Confidence is not limited to US investors. European investor sentiment in Việt Nam also remains strong, with the Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the fourth quarter of 2025 reaching 80 points, the highest level in seven years.

According to the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham), this represents one of the strongest quarter-on-quarter increases since the BCI was first launched in 2011, reflecting clear and broad-based improvements in both assessments of current business conditions and expectations for the period ahead.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, as many as 65 per cent of European businesses in the market rated current business conditions as positive. This figure is projected to rise to 69 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, indicating that optimism is continuing to strengthen as the new year begins.

Experts said that Việt Nam’s economic outlook continues to be underpinned by stable foreign direct investment inflows and public investment, which is playing an important role in driving growth.

Tim Leelahaphan, a senior economist for Việt Nam and Thailand at Standard Chartered Bank, said Việt Nam is set to remain one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, supported by its competitive manufacturing base, stable export performance, continued strong FDI inflows and improving domestic demand.

Notably, EuroCham’s BCI survey for the fourth quarter of 2025 also highlights strong confidence among European businesses in the country’s medium-term prospects.

Specifically, 88 per cent of respondents expressed optimism about the country’s development outlook for the 2026-2030 period, with 31 per cent describing themselves as “very optimistic”.

Up to 87 per cent of businesses said they would recommend Việt Nam as an investment destination to other foreign companies, with the highest levels of confidence coming from large-scale enterprises.

EuroCham observed that recently issued policies have begun to generate tangible impacts, although their spillover effects remain uneven. Resolution No 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo on private economic sector development has been highly praised by the business community.

EuroCham said businesses broadly support this approach, while underscoring the need for clear, consistent and predictable implementation. Similar expectations apply to digital reform efforts.

EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert stressed that the European business community recognises the Government’s intensified efforts, from large-scale infrastructure projects announced in December 2025 to resolutions aimed at simplifying and digitalising administrative procedures.

This is a highly promising direction. What businesses now expect most is consistency, predictability and speed of execution.

Sitkoff also welcomed the Government’s administrative reform programme, noting that innovation, transparency and the private sector are the true drivers of economic transformation.

While Việt Nam has made progress in addressing administrative bottlenecks and improving the investment environment, he acknowledged that significant challenges remain.

AmCham remains committed to supporting Việt Nam’s next development phase and strategic orientation towards faster and more sustainable growth, he stressed.

Together, the two sides can help realise the country’s ambitious economic development goals, expand human resource development programmes through private-sector cooperation, and jointly shape a future economy driven by innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy, biotechnology and other emerging sectors. — VNA/VNS