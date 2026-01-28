Politics & Law
Home Economy

The First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 to be held from February 2 to 13

January 28, 2026 - 11:09
Thousands of firms will converge in Hà Nội for the First Glorious Spring Fair 2026, blending culture and commerce during the peak Tết shopping season.

 

Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC). The First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 will be held from February 2 to 13 at VEC in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh

HÀ NỘI — With the Tết shopping rush looming, the First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 is set to turn Hà Nội into a major trade and cultural hub early this year, bringing thousands of businesses together at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh District from February 2 to 13.

According to an urgent notice from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event is themed Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring and is designed to blend commerce with culture, showcasing Việt Nam’s identity while boosting trade, industry and tourism during the peak pre-Tết period.

The fair will occupy the entire Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, which will be divided into 10 exhibition zones of about 10,000 square metres each. Organisers expect the space to accommodate roughly 3,000 standard booths across multiple sectors.

In a bid to attract wide participation, including from abroad, the ministry said foreign enterprises will be offered one free standard booth of 9 square metres, along with complimentary promotion under the fair’s general publicity plans. Exhibitors will also receive free entry passes and other incentives in line with organisers’ regulations.

The ministry said it is seeking approval for a broader support mechanism for participants. Under the proposal, each enterprise, cooperative or trade promotion organisation would receive either one free standard booth of 9 square metres or 18 square metres of indoor exhibition space. For furniture and interior or exterior wood product exhibitors, support could be increased to two standard booths or up to 36 square metres.

At the outdoor exhibition area, participating firms may receive support covering up to 20 square metres.

Enterprises are required to place a deposit of VNĐ3 million (about US$120) per standard booth when submitting their application to the Trade and Investment Promotion Centre under the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency.

For applicants not selected, deposits will be refunded within 45 working days after the official exhibitor list is approved. Selected exhibitors will have their deposits settled once all obligations are fulfilled.

Application dossiers must include a business registration certificate, a completed application form, information for the fair catalogue and copies of relevant awards or certifications. In addition to hard copies, enterprises must submit digital files of logos and product images to email addresses designated by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency. — VNS

