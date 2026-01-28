Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Kim Long Motor partners with BYD to build EV battery plant in Huế

January 28, 2026 - 09:07
Kim Long Motor Hue JSC (Kim Long Motor) on January 27 signed a strategic partnership with BYD Battery, a global leader in batteries and new energy vehicles, and kicked off construction of a BYD battery manufacturing plant in its Huế city complex.
The ceremony to kick off construction of a BYD battery manufacturing plant in Huế. —Photo hue.gov.vn

HUẾ — Kim Long Motor Hue JSC (Kim Long Motor) has signed a strategic partnership with BYD Battery, a global leader in batteries and new energy vehicles, and kicked off construction of a BYD battery manufacturing plant in its Huế city complex.

Under the agreement, Kim Long Motor will build a new energy battery plant in Việt Nam, with full technological support from BYD. The collaboration lays a foundation for Kim Long Motor to gradually master battery production – a key factor determining the performance, safety, and competitiveness of its electric vehicles.

Partnering with BYD also allows the Vietnamese firm to adopt advanced technology standards and enhance its design, manufacturing, and quality management capabilities, aligning with its long-term development orientation.

The BYD battery manufacturing plant will be built at Kim Long Motor Hue’s automotive production and assembly industrial park with a total two-phase investment of US$130 million.

In the first phase, the plant will be built on a 4.4ha roofed site and is set to become one of the leading electric vehicle (EV) battery factories in Asia, with a production capacity of 3GWh per year. Once operational, it will play a crucial role in boosting Kim Long Motor’s production capacity and ensuring a stable battery supply.

The project will expand in its second phase to a 10ha roofed facility producing batteries for passenger vehicles, bringing its combined capacity to 6GWh per year. The BYD battery plant is expected to help Kim Long Motor achieve over 80 per cent localisation by the second quarter of 2026 and gradually establish a regional-scale EV and battery production hub.

The plant will produce batteries for trucks, buses, minivans, and minibuses, meeting the growing demand in Việt Nam and targeting export markets.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Đào Việt Anh, CEO of Kim Long Motor, said the company sees EV development as a long-term strategy linked to the national industry’s autonomy, noting that the strategic partnership with BYD and the investment in the BYD battery plant reflect its strong commitment to mastering core technologies rather than simply assembling or processing.

Developing a green industry is not only a corporate social responsibility but also a sustainable competitive advantage in the era of the green economy, he went on.

Phan Quý Phương, deputy chairman of the Huế People’s Committee, highlighted the project’s pioneering nature, noting it aligns with the city’s strategy to attract investment for clean, green, and sustainable industrial development. He assured full support to help the project be completed on schedule and operate efficiently, contributing to local socio-economic development. — VNA/VNS

Kim Long Motor battery storage BESS renewable electricity Vietnam electric vehicles

see also

More on this story

Economy

Central hub calls for international investment in finance, hi-tech industries

The central city is calling on international partners to invest in the development of an International Finance Centre, fintech, semiconductor and AI, hi-tech industries, innovation and digital transformation, aiming to position Đà Nẵng as a preferred hub for green finance, fintech, innovation and hi-tech industries in the Asia-Pacific region.
Economy

Foreign investors maintain strong confidence in Việt Nam’s market

Looking ahead to 2026, prospects remain bright as manufacturing, economic growth and foreign investment in Việt Nam are expected to stay robust, with the country forecast to post the highest growth rate in the region this year, according to Adam Sitkoff, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Vietnam.
Economy

Japanese firms in Việt Nam hit 15-year profit high

JETRO’s 2025 Survey on the Business Conditions of Japanese Companies Investing Overseas shows that 67.5 per cent of Japanese firms in Việt Nam expect to be profitable this year, up 3.4 percentage points from 2024 and the highest level since 2009.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom