Home Economy

New legal framework for Mobile Money to take effect in Việt  Nam soon

January 28, 2026 - 09:10
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a decision promulgating an implementation plan for Government Decree No 368/2025/ND-CP on the provision of Mobile Money services.
A customer making payment at AEON supermarket in Hà Nội. Mobile Money services are not only a convenient payment tool but also an effective means of extending digital financial services to remote and disadvantaged areas. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a decision promulgating an implementation plan for Government Decree No 368/2025/ND-CP on the provision of Mobile Money services.

Under the plan, the SBV clearly defines objectives, tasks, implementation timelines, and specific responsibilities for each affiliated unit, ensuring that the new regulations are rolled out in a timely manner, in line with regulatory orientations and practical conditions.

Immediately after the issuance of the decree, the central bank will publish its full text on the national database, while also organising information disclosure and policy communication in accordance with regulations. This will help organisations, individuals, and the public promptly access and grasp the core contents related to Mobile Money services.

Communication efforts will be strengthened through coordination with media agencies and the development of appropriate communication products, focusing on clarifying the scope of application, operating principles, and management requirements for this new form of payment service.

Regarding implementation, the SBV’s Payment Department has been assigned as the lead unit, working with relevant departments to develop internal coordination regulations for submission to the SBV Governor for issuance. The department will also be responsible for monitoring implementation, providing guidance, and addressing difficulties and issues arising during the execution of the decree.

In addition, the SBV will issue a decision stipulating periodic reporting requirements to support the management and supervision of Mobile Money service provision in accordance with the law.

The issuance of this implementation plan is considered an important step toward promoting financial inclusion. Mobile Money services are not only a convenient payment tool but also an effective means of extending digital financial services to remote and disadvantaged areas.

The central bank emphasised that all units must proactively carry out their assigned tasks on schedule and with high quality so that Decree 368 can soon take effect, contributing to the development of a safe and sound cashless payment ecosystem in Vietnam. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Central hub calls for international investment in finance, hi-tech industries

The central city is calling on international partners to invest in the development of an International Finance Centre, fintech, semiconductor and AI, hi-tech industries, innovation and digital transformation, aiming to position Đà Nẵng as a preferred hub for green finance, fintech, innovation and hi-tech industries in the Asia-Pacific region.
Economy

Foreign investors maintain strong confidence in Việt Nam’s market

Looking ahead to 2026, prospects remain bright as manufacturing, economic growth and foreign investment in Việt Nam are expected to stay robust, with the country forecast to post the highest growth rate in the region this year, according to Adam Sitkoff, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Vietnam.
Economy

Japanese firms in Việt Nam hit 15-year profit high

JETRO’s 2025 Survey on the Business Conditions of Japanese Companies Investing Overseas shows that 67.5 per cent of Japanese firms in Việt Nam expect to be profitable this year, up 3.4 percentage points from 2024 and the highest level since 2009.

