Đồng Nai, Japanese firm cooperate on producing biochar from cocoa husks for circular farming

HÀ NỘI — Đồng Nai Department of Agriculture and Environment has signed a cooperation agreement with Japan’s Tromso Joint Stock Company and local cacao manufacturer Trọng Đức Cacao Company on a project to turn cocoa husks into biochar to promote circular farming.

Specifically, Trọng Đức Cocoa and Tromso will work together to research, develop and produce biochar from cocoa husks. The project is expected to improve soil quality, boost farm productivity, raise farmers’ incomes and support low-emissions circular farming models.

Deputy Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Hoàng said many Japanese businesses are investing in Đồng Nai, adding that the project is expected to further strengthen direct cooperation between Vietnamese and Japanese agricultural enterprises.

She expressed hope that the partnership would develop into a long-term collaboration, helping local farmers shift towards regenerative agriculture to improve livelihoods, adapt to climate change and enhance the quality and value of cocoa products.

Hoàng stressed that the provincial government would continue to support the effective implementation of the project.

Director of Trọng Đức Cocoa Đặng Tường Khanh said the company purchases fresh cocoa pods directly from farmers, generating a large volume of husks as waste, estimated at more than 6,000 tonnes per year. This figure is expected to rise to about 10,000 tonnes by 2030, putting significant pressure on the environment.

He said Tromso’s biochar production technology would enable thousands of tonnes of cocoa husks to be processed into biochar, while heat generated during the process could be used to dry cocoa beans. This would help build a circular economic model and increase economic value for both businesses and farmers.

Statistics show that Đồng Nai currently has about 750ha of cocoa plantations, with annual output of nearly 20,000 tonnes. By 2030, the planned cocoa-growing area is expected to expand to around 1,100ha, with an annual output of 30,000 tonnes a year. — VNS