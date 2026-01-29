International Boxing Federation annual convention to be held in May

HCM CITY — The 41st annual convention of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) is set to be held in HCM City from May 24 to 28, and it will bring together world champions, managers, promoters, and boxing officials from across the globe.

To be hosted by the Grand Hồ Tràm, it will mark a historic moment as the first time the IBF has chosen anywhere in Southeast Asia for its premier professional boxing gathering.

The IBF Annual Convention is a significant yearly gathering that convenes world champions, managers, promoters, and boxing officials worldwide to discuss regulations, rankings and the very future of professional boxing.

It is expected to draw over 300 international delegates, enhancing Việt Nam’s global presence and making a positive impact on the country's tourism and events economy in 2026.

It will feature workshops on R&J training and medical and safety protocols, and facilitate networking opportunities among boxing leaders, influencers and promoters.

Attendees will have the chance to meet legends in person and partake in cultural and tourism activities.

Lim Song, the organiser’s representative instrumental in bringing the event to Việt Nam, said: "The IBF Convention is not just about boxing; it’s a cultural and economic bridge. Our goal is to leverage this event to boost Việt Nam's sports and tourism industries, placing the country at the centre of the world boxing map."

Organised in co-ordination with the Vietnam Boxing Organisation and The Grand Hồ Tràm, it also presents a rare opportunity for Vietnamse audiences and fans to directly engage with, learn from and be inspired by international leaders and IBF champions.

The selection of The Grand Hồ Tràm as the venue underscores the resort’s international standard facilities and Việt Nam’s growing reputation as a destination for world-class sporting and business events.

Walt Power, CEO of The Grand Hồ Tràm, said: "Being selected by the IBF affirms the international standards of our facilities and services. We are proud to see Việt Nam emerging as a choice destination - not only for tourism, but also as a host for top-tier professional sporting events.”

The decision also reflects the IBF’s increasing engagement with emerging markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, where professional boxing continues to gain momentum.

Daryl Peoples, its president, said: "We have observed the rapid growth of professional boxing in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia… In addition to its sporting significance, the convention is expected to deliver broader cultural and economic value to Việt Nam.”

Located a scenic two-hour drive from HCM City, The Grand Hồ Tràm encompasses the InterContinental Grand Hồ Tràm, Holiday Inn Resort Hồ Tràm Beach and Ixora Hồ Tràm by Fusion. — VNS