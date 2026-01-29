Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Resolution 80 seeks to embed social sciences knowledge in cultural life

January 29, 2026 - 11:54
According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phạm Minh Phúc, Editor-in-Chief of the Social Sciences Publishing House under the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences, the issuance of Resolution 80 places renewed and pressing demands on innovation in publishing activities in the new period.
The Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Heritage Site in Hà Nội presents the play "Thăng Long Capital" using 3D mapping technology and a digital experience space. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Experts have outlined solutions to bring social sciences knowledge directly into the process of implementing Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on January 7, 2026, on the development of Vietnamese culture.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phạm Minh Phúc, Editor-in-Chief of the Social Sciences Publishing House under the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences, the issuance of Resolution 80 places renewed and pressing demands on innovation in publishing activities in the new period.

Each academic work should no longer be published solely as a single, linear publication, but instead be organised as a source of original knowledge that can be layered and disseminated to different audiences, ranging from researchers, policymakers and educators to the wider public interested in socio-cultural issues, Phúc told Vietnam News Agency reporters.

Studies on communities, ethnic groups, cultural heritage, beliefs, religion and family, if appropriately structured in terms of content, language and presentation and combined with digital technology, could become cultural products with long-term practical value for society, he noted.

Phúc stressed that implementing Resolution 80 in the field of social sciences publishing is the direct responsibility of the Social Sciences Publishing House. The overarching goal is to build a sustainable bridge between academic research and social life, and between the preservation of traditional values and cultural creativity in the context of ongoing digital transformation.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Thị Huệ, a researcher at the Institute of Cultural Studies under the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences, said the most fundamental and long-lasting significance of the resolution lies in its affirmation of culture as the central pillar of the national development strategy.

This is not merely an ideological orientation, but a strategic choice aimed at creating a solid spiritual foundation for the country’s development in the new period, she noted.

Huệ added that defining culture as an “endogenous strength” reflects an important shift in the Party’s leadership thinking on cultural development, from viewing culture as a supporting field to recognising it as one of the key pillars of sustainable development.

She stressed that culture does not exist only within institutions or traditional spaces, but must first be expressed in development thinking, in the organisation of social life, and in the everyday behaviour of individuals. Embedding culture deeply across all aspects of life is essential for Resolution 80 to be implemented substantively, rather than remaining at the level of slogans or formality.

The researcher expressed confidence that if the resolution is implemented in a coordinated, consistent manner and closely linked to social life, Vietnamese culture will continue to be strengthened and nurtured, becoming a major spiritual resource contributing to the realisation of national development goals in the new phase. — VNA/VNS

culture

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Cultural exchange strengthens friendship between Hồ Chí Minh City, Liverpool

Hồ Chí Minh City and Liverpool shared notable similarities as creative and people-centred urban centres where tradition and modernity coexist, and where historical heritage goes hand in hand with aspirations for future development, he said, affirming that the signing of the MoU was seen as a reflection of political trust, consensus and determination to build a model of local-level cooperation betw
Life & Style

HCM City to host Tết book fair in new locations

The Tết (Lunar New Year) Book Fair, one of the most popular attractions in HCM City during the most special holiday of the year, will be held in the city's downtown and new locations in Bình Dương and Vũng Tàu Wards from February 15-22, or December 28 to January 6 of the lunar calendar.
Life & Style

New clues to Kính Thiên Palace

Recent excavations at the Thăng Long Royal Citadel have uncovered key architectural remains and cultural layers, offering vital clues for the future restoration of the historic Kính Thiên Palace.
Life & Style

Vietnamese-Belgian documentary to be screened in Brussels

By taking part in the seventh “En ville !” documentary film festival in Brussels, Hair, Paper, Water not only continues the international journey of a highly regarded Vietnamese film, but also helps bring closer to European audiences the people, culture and daily life of Việt Nam's ethnic minority communities.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom