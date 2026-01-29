'Mông's New Year in the City' celebrates 10th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — Tết Mông Xuống Phố – Xyoo Tshiab Nram Nroog (Mông's New Year in the City) is an annual community-based cultural event of the people from the ethnic community that serves as a cultural bridge, bringing the warm and vibrant spirit of the Mông New Year from the northern highlands to the heart of Hà Nội.

This year, the event is organised under the theme 'Mông Culture Across Regions – Connecting Communities', highlighting the diversity and shared cultural values of Mông communities across the country.

The programme features art competitions, a talk show titled 'Mông Culture in the Contemporary World,' and the Tub Ntxhais Vam Meej (Mông Elegant Youth Contest), which honours cultural knowledge and traditional beauty among young Mông people.

A special highlight of the celebration is the Mông music concert, featuring the participation of Mông artists from Laos, including Huab Vwj, together with Vietnamese Mông artists such as NT One, THEENG VANG, Ly Mí Cường, Lê Tự Hào, Vuii T, Sun Lor, Ar Saier, D-MER and MADIIN.

The programme also recreates the traditional Mông New Year atmosphere across different regions, offering a wide range of cultural, artistic and experiential activities for the community.

Hhighlights include traditional folk games such as đánh yến (shuttlecock kicking), đánh quay (top spinning) and pao throwing, alongside performances of khèn dance, Mông folk songs, flute music and theatrical acts. These performances vividly portray everyday life, customs, relationships and the strong sense of cultural pride among the Mông people.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience typical Mông cuisine in Hà Nội, including thắng cố (simmered horse meat and offal), bánh giầy (flat white cake) and wildflower honey.

Mông's New Year in the City is an annual community-based cultural event organised since 2016 by Mông students living and studying in Hà Nội.

The event not only provides Mông students living away from home with an opportunity to celebrate their traditional new year, but also strengthens cultural understanding and unity among Việt Nam's ethnic communities.

Over nearly a decade, the event has become a meaningful cultural programme, contributing to the promotion of the distinctive cultural identity of the Mông people while supporting the preservation and dissemination of Việt Nam's diverse ethnic cultural heritage.

This year marks a significant milestone – the 10th anniversary of Mông's New Year in the City. Beyond celebration, the occasion offers an opportunity to reflect on a decade-long journey of preserving cultural values and to express gratitude to generations of individuals who have accompanied and contributed to the development of a community-driven cultural initiative founded on unity, solidarity and shared identity.

The event will take place from 7am to 10pm on January 31 at the Creative Cultural Space, Trịnh Công Sơn Pedestrian Street, Tây Hồ Ward, Hà Nội. — VNS