HCM City to host Tết book fair in new locations

HCM CITY — The Tết (Lunar New Year) Book Fair, one of the most popular attractions in HCM City during the most special holiday of the year, will be held in the city's downtown and new locations in Bình Dương and Vũng Tàu Wards from February 15-22, or December 28 to January 6 of the lunar calendar.

The fair, with the theme Xuân Hội Tụ - Vững BướcVươn Mình (Spring gathering – Rising Strong and Steady), aims to promote reading culture among city residents and to serve as an entertainment and cultural space for residents and visitors during the Tết holiday.

The event will attract the country’s major publishers and book distributors, such as Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, Phương Nam Books, and HCM City General Publishing House, showcasing thousands of copies of books across different genres and topics.

The fair on Lê Lợi Street in Sài Gòn and Bến Thành Wards will display books on the city’s development and achievements in different fields, books for children, e-books and audiobooks.

The fair will display documents, images and books featuring President Hồ Chí Minh, the 50th anniversary of the renaming of Sài Gòn – Gia Định after the President in 1976, and the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first General Election.

The city Journalists Association will display more than 100 special publications to welcome Tết in the city’s major newspapers and magazines.

The consulates general of different countries will also host stalls to introduce their culture to the public at the fair.

There will also be talks with writers, workshops, a kid zone and a book café.

In addition, the city will host the other fairs at the New City Park in Bình Dương Ward and the Revolutionary House in Vũng Tàu Ward, featuring book exhibitions, reading spaces and kid zones. — VNS