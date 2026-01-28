Đà Lạt opens cherry blossom viewing space on heritage route

LÂM ĐỒNG — A new cherry blossom viewing space was officially launched on the evening of January 27 along Trần Hưng Đạo Street, a heritage route lined with distinctive French-style villas in Đà Lạt, the central province of Lâm Đồng.

The launch, organised by authorities of Xuân Hương – Đà Lạt Ward, introduced the Lighted Flower and Art Street under the theme Creating with Đà Lạt Cherry Blossoms.

The space stretches for about two km along Trần Hưng Đạo Street, where rows of cherry (Prunus cerasoides) trees are currently in full bloom, offering a scenic setting enhanced by century-old pine trees and historical French-style villas.

Designed as an open cultural and artistic space, the route features street music performances alongside painting and photography displays, creating a lively yet poetic atmosphere typical of the mountain destination. To highlight the cherry blossoms, organisers have installed dozens of lighting fixtures illuminating the flower canopies, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the blossoms both during the day and at night.

According to the organising board, nearly 100 photography and fine art works are on display along the route. Each presents a unique perspective on Da Lat’s cherry blossoms or depicts iconic local landmarks such as Xuân Hương Lake, Đà Lạt Cathedral and Đà Lạt Railway Station.

More than 300 national flags are also artistically arranged beneath the blooming cherry trees and combined with lighting effects, adding to the visual appeal and creating a refined viewing space for visitors at all hours.

Through this initiative, organisers aim to promote aesthetic and cultural values while establishing an open, accessible environment for cultural exchange and artistic enjoyment.

The event is among the experiential activities held as part of the Cherry Blossom Festival – Đà Lạt Spring 2026, currently taking place in central Đà Lạt and surrounding areas. The festival seeks to honour and promote the cherry blossom, a symbolic flower of the misty Đà Lạt, which is now in peak bloom across many streets and has drawn large numbers of residents and tourists in recent days. — VNA/VNS