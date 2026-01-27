Dương's Forest exhibition to captivate viewers in Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — Khu Rừng Của Dương (Dương’s Forest), the exhibition that impressed Hà Nội audiences during a week-long showing at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum earlier this month, is now heading south to draw art lovers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The solo exhibition by contemporary artist Bùi Hoàng Dương will make its debut in Cambodia from February 1 to March 15 at the Plantation Urban Resort & Spa Phnom Penh under the theme Dương’s Forest Part 2.

The event promises to offer viewers insights into the artistic practice Dương has pursued for more than a decade. As with Dương’s Forest Part 1, which ran from January 1 to 7 in Hà Nội, the artist will present 40 standout works created over the past two years, marking a new phase in his artistic journey defined by cultural depth and spiritual reflection.

Dương’s art explores the image of the dog as both symbol and existential figure through highly expressive works, reflecting vulnerability, joy, love and the complexities of the artist’s own experiences.

His work functions as both a private sanctuary and a meditation on society, spirituality and the cultural rituals of ethnic minority groups in Việt Nam.

Dương, a Mường ethnic artist from the central province of Thanh Hóa, has travelled widely across the country and abroad since 2000. He also has a deep and enduring affection for dogs, particularly those he has raised and lived with, a bond that is clearly evident in his paintings.

He has held numerous solo exhibitions, including Mãi Yêu (Forever Love) in 2018 at the Việt Nam National Institute of Culture and Art’s Vicas Art Studio in Hà Nội; Hành Trình Tarot Của Dương (Dương’s Tarot Journey) in 2020 at the Việt Nam Fine Arts and Photography Department in Hà Nội; Mo Mường in 2021 at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum; Trong Một Không Gian (In One Space) in 2022 at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum; and Khu Rừng Của Dương (Dương’s Forest) in 2026 at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition in Cambodia presents a selection of works from his collection Dương’s Forest, a contemplative series in which the forest is envisioned both as a tangible entity and an inner realm.

The display offers viewers insight into the artist’s evolving visual language and his richly reflective painting style. The works will be arranged in Plantation’s signature exhibition spaces, set amid lush gardens and around the resort’s iconic koi fish pond.

“We are honoured to welcome artist Bùi Hoàng Dương to our exhibition space,” said Alexander Scheible, General Manager of Plantation Urban Resort & Spa.

“His work inspires reflection and cross-cultural dialogue, values that align perfectly with Plantation’s long-standing commitment to supporting artists across diverse styles and practices.” — VNS