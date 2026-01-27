Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Honouring Vietnamese language: Key to returning to national roots

January 27, 2026 - 09:41
With more than 40,000 Vietnamese nationals living and working in the country, teaching Vietnamese to younger generations is essential to maintaining links with their national roots.
Ambassador Đinh Ngọc Linh and Chairwoman Tran Thi Chang with teachers and students of the Vietnamese-language class at the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo

KUALA LUMPUR — The opening of the first Vietnamese-language class in Johor Bahru, capital of Malaysia’s Johor state, on January 24 marked an important step in preserving the mother tongue and promoting cultural identity among the Vietnamese community in Malaysia.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Đinh Ngọc Linh said that with more than 40,000 Vietnamese nationals living and working in the country, teaching Vietnamese to younger generations is essential to maintaining links with their national roots.

He noted that similar classes in Kuala Lumpur have already produced encouraging results, with many students becoming proficient in reading and writing Vietnamese. The Johor Bahru programme is the second such initiative nationwide and is expected to be expanded to other localities.

Trần Thị Chang, President of the Malaysia–Vietnam Friendship Association and founder of the Vietnamese Language Club, described the class as more than an educational activity, highlighting its role in preserving national identity in line with Party and State policies on overseas Vietnamese affairs.

Teachers involved in the programme stressed that each lesson is designed to inspire pride in Vietnamese heritage and help children confidently use the language in daily life. The class also benefits from guidance provided by experienced educators, ensuring a sustainable and engaging learning environment.

The initiative is seen as a foundation for broader cultural and educational projects within the Vietnamese community in Malaysia. On the occasion, the Vietnamese embassy presented textbooks and learning materials to teachers and students, underscoring continued support for overseas Vietnamese communities. — VNA/VNS

overseas Vietnamese Vietnam Malaysia diplomatic relations Vietnamese language

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Homeland Spring 2026 underscores unity and aspirations of OVs

At a press briefing on January 26, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said the 2026 edition, themed “Việt Nam's Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” will be the longest-running Homeland Spring programme in recent years. The event is expected to convey a strong message of great national unity, reaffirming that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation and has consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.
Life & Style

Artists tell story of watercolour painting

The exhibition brings together nine artists, including the sole female participant, Nguyễn Thu Hà. From diverse artistic journeys, backgrounds and creative concerns, they converge through a shared passion for watercolour and a sustained commitment to artistic exploration.
Life & Style

Art exhibition welcomes Tết in Hà Nội’s old quarter

An art exhibition titled Welcoming Spring Bính Ngọ 2026 has opened in Hà Nội, bringing vibrant colours and festive spirit to the heart of the capital. Featuring nearly 100 paintings by four Vietnamese artists, the exhibition celebrates traditional Tết values, renewal and hopes for a peaceful new year.
Life & Style

Mekong Delta tourism faces workforce retention challenge

Despite strong growth potential rooted in its river culture and green economy, the Mekong Delta’s tourism sector faces a persistent paradox: businesses can recruit workers with relative ease, but struggle to retain them amid low incomes, limited training and weak career prospects.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom