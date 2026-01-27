Honouring Vietnamese language: Key to returning to national roots

KUALA LUMPUR — The opening of the first Vietnamese-language class in Johor Bahru, capital of Malaysia’s Johor state, on January 24 marked an important step in preserving the mother tongue and promoting cultural identity among the Vietnamese community in Malaysia.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Đinh Ngọc Linh said that with more than 40,000 Vietnamese nationals living and working in the country, teaching Vietnamese to younger generations is essential to maintaining links with their national roots.

He noted that similar classes in Kuala Lumpur have already produced encouraging results, with many students becoming proficient in reading and writing Vietnamese. The Johor Bahru programme is the second such initiative nationwide and is expected to be expanded to other localities.

Trần Thị Chang, President of the Malaysia–Vietnam Friendship Association and founder of the Vietnamese Language Club, described the class as more than an educational activity, highlighting its role in preserving national identity in line with Party and State policies on overseas Vietnamese affairs.

Teachers involved in the programme stressed that each lesson is designed to inspire pride in Vietnamese heritage and help children confidently use the language in daily life. The class also benefits from guidance provided by experienced educators, ensuring a sustainable and engaging learning environment.

The initiative is seen as a foundation for broader cultural and educational projects within the Vietnamese community in Malaysia. On the occasion, the Vietnamese embassy presented textbooks and learning materials to teachers and students, underscoring continued support for overseas Vietnamese communities. — VNA/VNS