Việt Nam promotes tourism brand to realise target of 25 million int’l arrivals in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will step up promotion of its national tourism brand at the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 and the ASEAN Travel Exchange (TRAVEX), to be held from January 28–30 in Cebu, the Philippines, as part of efforts to attract 25 million international tourist arrivals in 2026.

A delegation from the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will attend the events, which are the largest annual tourism activities within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN cooperation framework.

Under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together”, the forum will feature a wide range of high-level meetings, including ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting and meetings with partners such as China, the Republic of Korea, India and Russia, alongside meetings of ASEAN national tourism organisations, the ASEAN Tourism Awards and related sideline activities.

Within ATF 2026, TRAVEX remains a key highlight, drawing strong participation from international tourism partners, businesses and buyers. Vietnam will showcase its national tourism brand “Việt Nam – Timeless Charm”, introducing destinations and products tailored to ASEAN markets and other key source markets.

Priority will be given to promoting coastal and island tourism, cultural and nature-based tourism, urban tourism, as well as niche segments such as golf, medical and wellness tourism, and MICE. The Việt Nam pavilion will also spotlight the Visit Việt Nam Year – Gia Lai 2026.

Việt Nam's tourism sector recorded strong growth in 2025, welcoming nearly 21.2 million international tourist arrivals. Asia remained the largest source market, accounting for 78.6 per cent of arrivals, with Southeast Asian countries and major Asian markets continuing to post robust growth.

Việt Nam's participation in ATF 2026 and TRAVEX reflects the country's strategic shift from post-pandemic recovery to sustained growth, enhanced competitiveness and sustainable tourism development as it pursues this year's targets. — VNA/VNS