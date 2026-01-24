Việt Nam emerges as one of Asia’s must-visit destinations: Vogue

HÀ NỘI – French magazine Vogue has ranked Việt Nam among Asia’s top destinations for 2026, highlighting its unique mix of breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture and contemporary energy.

From the fast pace of life in major cities to pristine, alluring beaches framed by lush tropical forests, Việt Nam offers travellers experiences that are not to be missed, writes Vogue.

The magazine noted that Việt Nam possesses a harmonious beauty that brings together long-standing cultural values and spectacular natural scenery, marked by an authentic, rare and enduring charm.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam reopened its tourism industry, which has since recovered and grown strongly, emerging as one of the most appealing destinations in Asia.

Within Việt Nam’s urban landscape, each city has its own character, together creating the destination’s unique appeal.

The capital city of Hà Nội captivates visitors with its time-honoured architecture. In the evenings, the city centre becomes livelier than ever, with outdoor activities, cultural and entertainment spaces, and a vibrant nightlife.

Meanwhile, the former imperial capital of Huế takes visitors back through the pages of the nation’s history.

Recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site, Hue preserves an atmosphere of tranquillity and elegance, with its citadel, royal tombs, landscaped gardens, and refined imperial cuisine.

If Hà Nội and Huế impress visitors with their historic charm, HCM City stands as a symbol of a modern, dynamic and open metropolis.

Skyscrapers, bustling neighbourhoods, lively nightlife, and an enticing culinary scene combine to create an energetic rhythm of life, reflecting the youthful, outward-looking spirit of Vietnam’s southern economic hub.

Leaving the major urban centres behind, travellers can experience entirely different settings, where nature takes centre stage and becomes the heart of an engaging journey.

In Ninh Bình, visitors can admire the area’s spectacular scenery, featuring layers of limestone mountains reflected in gentle rivers, interwoven with ancient temples and shrines, and vast stretches of rice fields and lotus ponds.

Ninh Bình is an appealing destination for exploration amid a surreal landscape, where people live in close harmony with nature.

Further north in the highlands, Sa Pa enchants visitors with the sensation of standing amid vast seas of clouds, gazing out over terraced rice fields cascading through the mist. Renowned for its trekking routes, Sa Pa also impresses with its shaded forests, crystal-clear waterfalls, and fresh, invigorating air.

In central Việt Nam, Phong Nha – Kè Bàng National Park is one destination travellers should not miss when exploring the country.

Home to one of the world’s largest cave systems, along with primeval forests and mysterious underground rivers, its unspoilt environment and unique adventure experiences make it a paradise for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and eco-tourism enthusiasts.

With more than 3,200km of coastline, Việt Nam opens up a vast and majestic seascape, where blue waters, white sands, and golden sunshine blend into an enchanting tropical rhythm.

Hạ Long Bay, an icon long familiar on the international screen, continues to affirm its status by offering memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors. Famous for its jade-green waters embracing towering limestone formations, Hạ Long Bay is remembered as one of the region’s most spectacular natural landscapes.

Further offshore, Côn Đảo emerges like a world apart, retaining its original sense of tranquillity and unspoilt beauty. One of its highlights is the national park, with a rich and diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna, making it an ideal haven for those seeking to immerse themselves in nature.

Moving southwards, Phú Quốc offers a fresh rhythm of its own: long stretches of white sand, clear blue waters, and a combination of luxury resorts and modern entertainment complexes create the perfect setting for relaxation, an ideal stop for restorative holidays, temporarily removed from the bustle of city life. — VNA/VNS