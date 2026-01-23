Music video of classical song launched to celebrate National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Iconic images of the capital, including the National Assembly Building, Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum Square and the Hà Nội Flag Tower, feature in the music video (MV) Đảng Đã Cho Ta Mùa Xuân (The Party Has Given Us Spring), lending a timely resonance as the city hosts the 14th National Party Congress.

The visuals evoke a strong sense of historical and political significance during the congress being held in Hà Nội.

Produced by the Arts Department of Vietnam Television, the MV is regarded as a notable artistic highlight, rich in political and emotional meaning and aimed at spreading a spirit of joy and hope for the era of the nation’s rise.

Through its solemn and profound musical and visual language, the video portrays the role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the spiritual life of the people, recalling a glorious historical journey intertwined with the enduring faith of successive generations.

The iconic song The Party Has Given Us Spring, written by composer Phạm Tuyên, is performed by singer Đinh Thành Lê, who is familiar to Vietnamese audiences through numerous political art programmes, revolutionary music performances and major cultural and political events nationwide.

With a sincere style that emphasises emotional expression and lyrical meaning, Lê delivers a performance that is both solemn and accessible, closely aligned with the enduring spirit of the song.

A notable highlight of the MV is its use of Hà Nội’s iconic historical and political sites as a backdrop. Striking images of these symbolic landmarks, vibrant spring flowers and music rich in ideological value combine to create a joyful atmosphere, welcoming the congress while ushering in a new spring of happiness and hope.

Born in 1981, Lê graduated from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music and won first prize in the folk music category at the 2007 Sao Mai Festival. The 45-year-old singer has devoted more than 18 years to folk music and is regarded as one of the genre’s outstanding voices.

She has released several albums, including Múc Ánh Trăng Vàng (Scooping Up the Golden Moonlight) and Tình Em Như Sông Dài (Your Love is Like a Long River), featuring songs infused with folk melodies, particularly those reflecting her homeland in central Việt Nam. — VNS