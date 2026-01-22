Việt Nam’s Year of the Horse stamps carry wishes of success

HÀ NỘI — As the Lunar New Year approaches, Việt Nam has unveiled a new set of stamps for Tết to usher in the Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ 2026), carrying heartfelt wishes of "mã đáo thành công" – success, prosperity and a smooth journey ahead.

Issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Tết Bính Ngọ collection comprises two postage stamps and one commemorative souvenir sheet. Designed in a contemporary folk-art style, the set celebrates the horse (one of the 12 zodiac animals) revered for its loyalty, strength, endurance and auspicious symbolism.

At the heart of the collection is the striking image of the 'Nine-Maned Horse', rendered through a harmonious pairing of two steeds: a white horse and a crimson one. Each carries festive drums to welcome spring, together symbolising the balance of yin and yang.

The white horse, featured on the first stamp, is depicted with a flowing mane, long eyelashes and slender legs, embodying the gentle, graceful yin energy. It bears a small drum set, evoking elegance and calm. In contrast, the crimson horse on the second stamp stands for the dynamic yang: short mane, bold brows, muscular legs and a broad chest, carrying a large ceremonial drum that conveys vitality and strength.

When placed side by side, the two stamps form a complete visual narrative, a journey towards renewal, breakthrough and achievement. The horses are subtly posed as if bowing to one another, a gesture of humility and warmth, while the overall composition radiates a sense of family happiness and togetherness during the festival.

This is the seventh Tết stamp set created by artist Nguyễn Quang Vinh. He said that each Tết issue is not merely an artistic work but a dialogue with heritage and a creative journey that revisits and refreshes traditional cultural values through the visual language of today.

The souvenir sheet expands the narrative with an energetic herd of eight galloping horses, accompanied by the mythical 'Thiên lý mã' – a legendary steed with phoenix wings soaring above the clouds. Among the herd, one horse turns back to encourage the one trailing behind, reinforcing the enduring message of mã đáo thành công. At the centre, the winged horse symbolises aspiration, advancement and victory, sending a hopeful New Year greeting to all.

Beyond its festive charm, the stamp set also reflects the broader role of postage stamps as cultural ambassadors. In 2025 alone, the Ministry of Science and Technology released four commemorative stamp issues marking major national milestones, helping to promote Việt Nam’s history, culture and key events to both domestic audiences and international friends. — VNS