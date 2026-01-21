RoK media names Phú Quốc as a must-visit cold-weather escape

PHÚ QUỐC — As the weather in the Republic of Korea (RoK) enters its harsh winter at the start of the year, journeys in search of warmth become a top priority.

Phú Quốc, therefore, emerges as an appealing recommendation thanks to its weather conditions considered ideal in January.

In an article exploring ideal destinations across Asia by time of year, Ham Young-hoon, a reporter for The Korea Herald, one of the Republic of Korea’s most respected business and consumer dailies, highlights Phú Quốc Island as a standout choice for the early months of the year, particularly January, when demand for winter escapes among Korean travellers peaks.

Ham Young-hoon’s article is structured as a month-by-month travel guide, selecting 12 destinations that correspond to the most beautiful periods of the year, based on a combination of weather conditions, landscapes, and distinctive cultural experiences. According to The Korea Herald, the beauty of most destinations truly comes alive only at specific moments, and choosing the right timing is the key to a fulfilling journey.

As the RoK enters its harsh winter at the start of the year, journeys in search of warmth become a top priority. Phú Quốc, therefore, emerges as an appealing recommendation thanks to the weather conditions considered ideal in January. The Korea Herald emphasises: "While some destinations can be visited year-round, most places around the world have clear seasonality, where their beauty and appeal are fully revealed only at certain times of the year." From this perspective, Phu Quoc's inclusion for the early months is no coincidence, but rather a reflection of the island's unique natural advantages during this period.

Although Phú Quốc is often described as a year-round destination, the beginning of the year is when the island gathers its most favourable conditions. This is the period when Phú Quốc enters the most stable peak of the dry season, with gentle golden sunshine, low humidity, and calm, mirror-like seas. Balanced weather creates an ideal foundation for outdoor leisure and exploration, experiences that Korean travellers particularly favour during seasonal getaways.

In Phú Quốc, visitors can leisurely enjoy turquoise waters and white sands at some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, such as Kem Beach and Sao Beach, or immerse themselves in entertainment at Sun World Hòn Thơm, home to the modern Aquatopia Water Park and adrenaline-filled attractions at Exotica Village. A highlight not to be missed is the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hòn Thơm, offering sweeping aerial views of the An Thới Archipelago and its jade green waters. — VNA/VNS