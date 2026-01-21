Horse-inspired artworks evoke strong spirit of renewal and aspiration to rise

HÀ NỘI — As the city steps into the stirrup of the 14th National Party Congress and the Tết (Lunar New Year), a horse-themed exhibition is cantering into view in the pedestrian zone around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, adding colour and symbolism to the festive air.

The exhibition, entitled Mã Đáo (Horse Returns), is jointly organised by the People's Committee of Hoàn Kiếm Ward and Vietcombank as a cultural message that evokes new beginnings and a confident upswing for the community as the country enters a new phase of development.

Drawing inspiration from the horse, a symbol deeply woven into the history, culture and spiritual life of the Vietnamese people, Mã Đáo traces the animal’s journey from history and legend through culture, belief and trade and development.

More than a means of transport or a companion in labour, battle and trade, horses also represent intelligence, loyalty, resilience and the desire to move forward. From this comes the saying Mã Đáo Thành Công (Horse Returns, Success Comes), a familiar new year wish expressing hopes for peace, blessings and prosperity.

The exhibition presents 31 paintings, each offering a story or cultural snapshot of the horse’s symbolism in Vietnamese history and spiritual life. Thoughtfully curated by Vietcombank and the People's Committee of Hoàn Kiếm Ward, the display is rich in documentation and blends traditional artistic language with contemporary expression, inviting the public to engage closely with the nation’s culture.

The exhibition is laid out to guide visitors in a seamless flow through three main areas. The History and Legend section opens the journey with myths of nation-building and key historical milestones, presenting the horse as a symbol of unity, perseverance and the enduring aspiration for independence.

Next, the Culture and Beliefs space draws visitors into a contemplative setting that reflects the depth of spiritual life, where the horse is revered as a sacred figure linking Heaven, Earth and Humanity.

The exhibition concludes with the Trade and Development area, an open space that conveys a sense of transformation, showing how traditional culture can act as a spiritual resource that fuels creativity and modernisation.

The opening drew historians, cultural and art researchers, artists and large numbers of residents and visitors, making the exhibition a notable cultural highlight in the central Hoàn Kiếm Ward during the Tết celebrations.

“The exhibition is a meaningful cultural event before the Lunar New Year of the horse, creating a joyful and healthy atmosphere,” Nguyễn Huy Hiệp, a resident of Hoàn Kiếm Ward, told Việt Nam News.

“I was impressed by how each artwork tells a story about our past and traditions. It's a refreshing reminder of the essence of our cultural heritage and it feels wonderful to celebrate it with the community.” — VNS