Artistic programme celebrates the 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — A special artistic programme celebrating the 14th National Party Congress and the 96th anniversary of the Party's founding will take place at Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hà Nội on January 23.

According to Director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports Phạm Tuấn Long, the programme Dưới Lá Cờ Vẻ Vang Của Đảng (Under the Glorious Flag of the Party) is identified as a focal highlight in the series of activities to wrap up the major national political event. It reflects the feelings, trust and pride of the people of the capital for the Party.

The epic programme is expected to last for about 120 minutes, and will be conducted in a dignified manner. It will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television and digital platforms, attracting about 25,000 viewers.

Structured cohesively around the overarching theme 'New Vision – New Miracle – New Era', the event will consist of an opening segment, a ceremony and an emotional and grand artistic performance.

It will use a comprehensive artistic language, harmoniously blending music, stagecraft, modern performance technology and spectacular synchronised displays to guide the audience through three thematic chapters.

The performance vividly reenacts the historical journey of the nation under the leadership of the Party, from the aspiration for liberation and the Đổi mới (Renewal) process to the vision of the country's rise into a new era.

According to Long, the special artistic programme will be held in a dignified, safe and appropriate manner, creating a profound political and cultural impression in the hearts of the capital's residents.

The participation of more than 6,000 artists, performers, soldiers and community members from central artistic units, armed forces and students in the event will create impactful, large-scale performances with a powerful resonance.

Artistic performances like Hát Về Cây Lúa Hôm Nay (Singing About the Rice Today), Tự Nguyện (Voluntary) and Giai Điệu Tổ Quốc (Melody of the Fatherland) evoke deep emotions, confirming the people's faith in the Party and the path of Renewal that is creating a new face for the nation.

For the first time, the people of the capital will enjoy an artistic fireworks display featuring nearly 10,000 pyrotechnics, equivalent to the scale of major cultural and sports events worldwide.

The fireworks show is designed and calculated to ensure synchronisation with the overall programme, aiming for a symphony of light and music.

It will create a solemn and impressive atmosphere to celebrate the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Under the Glorious Flag of the Party is not merely a simple artistic programme, but is expected to be an anthem of faith and solidarity. As the country enters a new phase with significant goals, the event contributes to igniting a competitive spirit and encouraging a sense of responsibility and determination to act.

The programme also showcases the role of cultural and artistic expression in accompanying political and social life, as art can both create aesthetic experiences as well as serve as an emotional bridge between people, inspiring pride and a collective spirit to help build the nation. — VNS