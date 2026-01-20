Beethoven’s famous song cycle to be performed in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will have the chance to experience Beethoven’s famous song cycle To the Distant Beloved on January 25, in a recital that promises to blend emotion, storytelling and musical mastery.

The programme features solos and ensembles accompanied by pianist Phương Khanh, with tenor Thế Huy performing the song cycle, which serves as the central reflective thread connecting and driving the entire narrative alongside other pieces.

Phương Khanh is currently pursuing a Master of Music in Piano Performance at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music on a full scholarship from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam.

Described as a collection of stories told through classical music and opera, the recital will transport the audience across different dimensions of time and space, exploring the longings of love and separation, distance, silence and nameless emotions.

The psychological depth of the characters will be brought vividly to life through classic works by Beethoven, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, Bellini, Schubert, Cimarosa and others.

The recital begins at 3pm at Clefs Stage, 96B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng Street, Hà Nội. — VNS