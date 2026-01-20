Exhibition to celebrate success of the 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — A special exhibition themed Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam Qua Các Kỳ Đại Hội (The Communist Party of Việt Nam through Congresses) will open this month and continue into next month at the National Library of Việt Nam in central Hà Nội, in celebration of the ongoing 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has issued a decision on organising the documentary exhibition, which aims to honour the pivotal and historic role of the National Party Congresses, while disseminating knowledge and educating the public about the CPV’s glorious 96-year history.

The exhibition also aims to clarify major viewpoints, goals and orientations for the new period, thereby raising awareness and strengthening confidence among Party members and the public in the Party’s leadership.

It is an opportunity to inspire public aspirations for a prosperous and happy country, creating consensus in implementing the 14th National Party Congress Resolution. At the same time, it introduces the nation's written cultural heritage, which is currently stored, preserved and displayed at the National Library of Việt Nam.

Approximately 800 documents will be presented across four thematic sections.

Section 1 highlights the CPV as the decisive factor behind all victories of the Vietnamese revolution, its founding, and the role of President Hồ Chí Minh in establishing the Party.

This section also includes documents about the Party's leadership during various revolutionary periods, affirming the Party's correct policies and political fortitude in leading the nation through difficulties and challenges to achieve glorious victories; the close relationship between the Party and the people, regarded as a great source of strength, ensuring the victory of the Vietnamese revolution.

The Party’s role in mobilising, organising and promoting national unity is also presented, illustrating how this unity has formed a solid foundation for building and defending the Motherland.

Section 2 features the Party congresses and strategic decisions, introducing documents on the planning of guidelines, policies and strategic decisions that marked turning points in the Vietnamese revolution.

It also displays the preparatory processes and major resolutions adopted at Party congresses, demonstrating the Party’s strategic vision and political acumen in each historical period.

Congress resolutions, historical decisions that guided the struggle for national independence, reunification and national renewal and the impact and historical significance of strategic decisions, affirming their enduring value to the Vietnamese revolution, will also be showcased in Section 2.

Section 3 is about the Party congresses from resolutions to practice. It displays written documents on the process of concretising resolutions into the practical life: from the promulgation of policies and guidelines to the organising and implementing them in the fields of economics, politics, culture, society, national defence and foreign affairs.

This section highlights remarkable changes in the country under the leadership of the Party, demonstrating the effectiveness of the resolutions through outstanding achievements in each development period.

It also emphasises the role of Party committees, authorities and the political system in ensuring resolutions are implemented, the alignment between Party policies and the people’s aspirations, and lessons learned from practice that have contributed to refining theory and strengthening leadership capacity.

Section 4 focuses on building a clean and strong Party, introducing written materials on the Party's policies, guidelines, and determination in rectifying the Party to enhance its leadership capacity, fighting strength and prestige.

It honours the innovative leadership methods and improves the quality of Party membership to meet the requirements of leading the country in new conditions.

Party inspection, supervision, discipline and anti-corruption efforts are also featured, demonstrating the Party’s determination to combat negative phenomena and uphold integrity.

The culture ministry requires that all exhibited materials – including books, newspapers, magazines, paintings and photographs – must be accurate, authentic, highly representative and rich in content.

The exhibition format must ensure both scientific rigour and aesthetic quality, while modern technology and technical equipment are to be applied to enhance its overall effectiveness, according to the ministry. — VNS