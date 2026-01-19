Tây Ninh shines as an early-year destination of emotion and discovery

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh is emerging as a compelling destination in southern Việt Nam, captivating visitors with its festive spirit, spiritual landmarks and diverse travel experiences.

Beyond its convenient distance, this gateway to the Southeast region leaves a strong impression with its lively festive atmosphere, harmonious natural landscapes and distinctive cultural and spiritual values, offering visitors an early-year journey filled with emotion and memorable experiences.

Journey of discovery

In recent days, tourism in Tây Ninh has become an ideal choice for travellers seeking a short getaway while still enjoying a wide range of experiences.

With well-connected transport links from HCM City and the Mekong Delta provinces, visitors can easily reach Tây Ninh to combine sightseeing, relaxation, entertainment and pilgrimage in the tranquil atmosphere of the New Year.

Festive cheer can be felt across tourist sites, with vibrant floral displays, cultural and artistic programmes, and culinary activities deeply rooted in local identity.

The interplay between nature, people and a slower pace of life creates a unique appeal, making Tây Ninh an increasingly popular choice for springtime trips at the start of the year.

On any journey to explore Tây Ninh, Bà Đen Mountain remains the most prominent attraction, drawing large numbers of visitors during the New Year holiday.

As the highest mountain in southern Việt Nam, it has long been regarded as the region’s most significant cultural and spiritual symbol, where locals and travellers alike come to offer prayers for peace and good fortune at the turning of the year.

This holiday season, the summit has been especially vibrant with festive activities, artistic performances and opportunities to experience local cuisine.

Notably, in the days leading up to the New Year holiday (from December 20-31, 2025), Sun World Bà Đen Mountain Tourist Area introduced an unprecedented special cable-car ticket price of just VNĐ200,000 per ticket.

This initiative helped stimulate travel demand and enabled more families and groups of friends to choose Bà Đen Mountain for their early-year excursions.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, a visitor from Vĩnh Long Province, shared: “I had heard a lot about Bà Đen Mountain before, but it was only when visiting at the start of the New Year that I truly felt its sacred and peaceful atmosphere. The scenery is beautiful, the services are convenient, and standing on the summit looking down makes my heart feel lighter, as if letting go of the worries of the old year to welcome a new year full of hope.

One of the most notable highlights of tourism at Bà Đen Mountain during the 2026 Western New Year is the official opening of the statue of Đức Phật Câu Na Hàm Mâu Ni (Buddha Kanakamuni) to visitors for sightseeing and worship from January 1, 2026.

The presence of this spiritual work further enriches the experience on the sacred mountain peak, offering visitors a journey that is fulfilling both visually and spiritually.

Alongside Bà Đen Mountain, the Cao Đài Holy See in Tây Ninh continues to attract large numbers of visitors during the New Year holiday.

As the centre of Cao Đài religion, the Holy See leaves a strong impression with its unique architecture, harmoniously blending various religious traditions and Eastern - Western philosophies.

“I’m very impressed by the architecture and atmosphere of the Cao Đài Holy See. Every detail has its own meaning, both solemn and welcoming. This trip is not just about tourism; it has helped me better understand the distinctive culture and beliefs of Tây Ninh,” Lê Văn Minh, a visitor from Đồng Tháp Province, remarked.

During the Western New Year, the appeal of festivals and local cuisine has created a lively atmosphere at many tourist sites across Tây Ninh Province.

Recreational activities, folk art performances and entertainment events have been organised simultaneously, attracting large crowds of visitors to explore, experience and immerse themselves in local cultural life during the first days of the year.

At the same time, Tây Ninh’s cuisine continues to leave a lasting impression with signature dishes such as Trảng Bàng dew-dried rice paper, bánh canh noodle soup, and a variety of vegetarian dishes catering to early-year pilgrims.

These simple yet flavourful tastes of local identity help keep visitors coming back, creating a distinctive mark for Tây Ninh tourism during the New Year holiday.

Positive signals

According to preliminary statistics, over the four-day Western New Year holiday, Tây Ninh welcomed more than 200,000 visitors to its tourist sites.

The increase in visitor numbers demonstrates the growing appeal of Tây Ninh tourism and reflects a trend towards short breaks that combine leisure, experience and spiritual exploration.

Efforts to ensure security, environmental hygiene and visitor safety were implemented in a coordinated manner by local authorities and relevant agencies.

Accommodation providers, food services and transport operators proactively improved service quality, contributing to the image of a friendly, civilised and welcoming Tây Ninh tourism sector.

According to the Tây Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the tourism development plan for 2026 focuses on effectively harnessing the potential of cultural and spiritual tourism as well as eco-tourism.

At the same time, the province aims to diversify tourism products, enhance service quality and improve visitor experiences.

Emphasis is placed on regional linkages, infrastructure investment, strengthened promotion and the application of technology, all towards the goal of sustainable tourism development.

With positive signs evident from the very start of the year, Tây Ninh tourism is expected to continue making its mark in 2026 by constantly refreshing its offerings and raising the quality of services and experiences for visitors.

The emergence of new projects and destinations, together with a development orientation that integrates cultural and spiritual tourism with ecology and entertainment, will further enrich the journey of discovery in this gateway region of Southeast Việt Nam.

From the sacred heights of Bà Đen Mountain to the distinctive Cao Đài Holy See, Tây Ninh is steadily affirming its position as an impressive and attractive destination for visitors during every holiday and festive season. — VNS