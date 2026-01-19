Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Quảng Ngãi plans to build walking street along Trà Khúc River

January 19, 2026 - 14:02
Quảng Ngãi Province approved a pilot project on a walking street along Trà Khúc River in Nghĩa Lộ Ward, offering a new cultural and tourism destination to residents and tourists.
A perspective of Quảng Ngãi Province’s walking street along Trà Khúc River in Nghĩa Lộ Ward. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NGÃI — Quảng Ngãi Province approved a pilot project on a walking street along Trà Khúc River in Nghĩa Lộ Ward, offering a new cultural and tourism destination to residents and tourists.

The 300-metre-long walking street will be located on Tôn Đức Thắng Street, near the Thạch Bích Bridge. It will cost VNĐ1.6 billion (US$60,900).

It will feature 72 stalls, showcasing local specialties and OCOP (one commune one product) items, souvenirs and a food court.

Several cultural and entertainment activities will also be offered at the venue to serve visitors. There will be performances of contemporary and folk music and dance, and bài chòi (a diverse art combining music, poetry, acting, painting and literature), named by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The organisers will set up a check-in space and photo and light exhibitions where visitors can have beautiful photographs with families and friends.

In addition, they will launch monthly special events, reflecting different themes such as green tourism and folk culture.

The walking street is planned to open from 5pm to 10pm on weekends and holiday seasons.

Trần Đình Trường, Chairman of Nghĩa Lộ Ward’s People’s Committee, said Nghĩa Lộ has various kinds of local specialties and OCOP products, so the walking street will be an ideal place for promoting the products and improving local people’s incomes and living standards.

Trường said the venue also contributes to preserving and promoting intangible cultural values, building a community cultural living space, and creating Nghĩa Lộ as a dynamic, modern and friendly destination.

He added that local authorities will develop the pilot project of a walking street in three years, and then evaluate its effectiveness before transferring its management and operations to private businesses or cooperatives. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Breathing new life into Chăm cultural heritage in Khánh Hòa

With its ancient temple towers, lively festivals, craft villages, and rich cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible, Chăm culture in the south central province of Khánh Hòa is not only a long-standing historical treasure but is also being actively promoted alongside tourism and community livelihoods, bringing fresh energy to Chăm heritage in modern life.
Life & Style

Fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival 2026 calls for entries

Building on the achievements of previous editions, DANAFF IV continues the city's commitment to developing a professional international film festival, contributing to the promotion of international cooperation in Vietnamese cinema, while showcasing Đà Nẵng’s image as a dynamic and creative destination.
Life & Style

“Red Rain” wins Golden Kite Award 2025

Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), directed by Meritorious Artist Đặng Thái Huyền and produced by the People’s Army Cinema also earned its director the Best Director Award in the feature film category, marking a double win and making Red Rain the most honoured work of the night in the cinema section.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom