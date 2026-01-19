Quảng Ngãi plans to build walking street along Trà Khúc River

QUẢNG NGÃI — Quảng Ngãi Province approved a pilot project on a walking street along Trà Khúc River in Nghĩa Lộ Ward, offering a new cultural and tourism destination to residents and tourists.

The 300-metre-long walking street will be located on Tôn Đức Thắng Street, near the Thạch Bích Bridge. It will cost VNĐ1.6 billion (US$60,900).

It will feature 72 stalls, showcasing local specialties and OCOP (one commune one product) items, souvenirs and a food court.

Several cultural and entertainment activities will also be offered at the venue to serve visitors. There will be performances of contemporary and folk music and dance, and bài chòi (a diverse art combining music, poetry, acting, painting and literature), named by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The organisers will set up a check-in space and photo and light exhibitions where visitors can have beautiful photographs with families and friends.

In addition, they will launch monthly special events, reflecting different themes such as green tourism and folk culture.

The walking street is planned to open from 5pm to 10pm on weekends and holiday seasons.

Trần Đình Trường, Chairman of Nghĩa Lộ Ward’s People’s Committee, said Nghĩa Lộ has various kinds of local specialties and OCOP products, so the walking street will be an ideal place for promoting the products and improving local people’s incomes and living standards.

Trường said the venue also contributes to preserving and promoting intangible cultural values, building a community cultural living space, and creating Nghĩa Lộ as a dynamic, modern and friendly destination.

He added that local authorities will develop the pilot project of a walking street in three years, and then evaluate its effectiveness before transferring its management and operations to private businesses or cooperatives. — VNS