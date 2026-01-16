“Red Rain” wins Golden Kite Award 2025

HÀ NỘI – Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), directed by Meritorious Artist Đặng Thái Huyền and produced by the People’s Army Cinema, won the Golden Kite Award for feature film at the 2025 Golden Kite Awards ceremony held on January 15 in Hà Nội.

The film also earned its director the Best Director Award in the feature film category, marking a double win and making Red Rain the most honoured work of the night in the cinema section.

The awards ceremony was organised by the Việt Nam Cinema Association and drew a large number of delegates, filmmakers, artists and actors. Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Việt Nam Cinema Association Assoc. Prof. Dr. Đỗ Lệnh Hùng Tú noted that after 22 seasons, including three editions held in the coastal city of Nha Trang – the Golden Kite Awards returned to Hanoi, described as the heart of cinema lovers across the country.

The 2025 edition attracted 164 entries, including 15 feature films; 13 multi-episode television dramas with a total of 400 episodes; 72 documentaries; 10 science films; 24 animated films; and 30 short films by young filmmakers.

According to the association’s chairman, the growing number of submissions underscored the Golden Kite Awards’ strong appeal and their role as a launchpad for cinematic talent.

In the feature film category, Silver Kite Awards were presented to Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark, directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên; Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked), directed by Trần Quang Hàm (Hàm Trần); and Chị Dâu (Sister-in-law), directed by Khương Ngọc.

In the television drama category, the Golden Kite Award went to Không Thời Gian (Beyond Time), directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyễn Danh Dũng and Nguyễn Đức Hiếu, and produced by the Television Film Centre of Vietnam Television.

Golden Kite Awards in other categories were also announced, including Mầm Nhớ (Seeds of Memory) for short film, Bảy Quãng Nhân Sinh Điềm Phùng Thị (Seven Life Chapters of Điềm Phùng Thị) for documentary, Sếu Có Về Phương Nam (Cranes return to the South) for science film, and Dế Mèn: Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội (Cricket: An Adventure to the Muddy Hamlet) for animation.

The organising board additionally presented a series of individual awards recognising outstanding performances, as well as honours for screenwriting, cinematography, directing and art design across participating categories. – VNA/VNS