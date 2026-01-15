Int’l conference advances UNESCO nomination of Tam Chúc – Vân Long Complex

NINH BÌNH — From limestone peaks to sacred spaces, the Tam Chúc Pagoda Complex and the Vân Long Wetland Nature Reserve are being shaped for preservation and development in line with UNESCO World Heritage criteria.

The Ninh Bình Provincial People’s Committee on January 14 convened an international scientific conference to establish the boundaries of the nominated area, define criteria for outstanding universal value and lay the groundwork for a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of the sites.

Vice chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Trần Song Tùng described the Tam Chúc – Vân Long complex as a rare convergence of unspoilt nature, striking landscapes and distinctive spiritual culture. Together, they represent the tropical karst region at the southern edge of the Red River Delta. With interconnected limestone mountains, valleys and wetlands, the area has preserved the integrity of geological and geomorphological processes as well as hydrological ecosystems. More than a scenic landmark, it is often likened to a paradise garden rich in both scientific and aesthetic value.

A key highlight of the nomination dossier is the presence of the Delacour’s langur, a primate species found only in Việt Nam and listed among the world’s 25 most endangered species. This rare population underlines the global importance of the site’s biodiversity.

Vice chairman Tùng stressed that nominating Tam Chúc – Vân Long as a World Heritage Site is not merely a technical exercise but a strategic undertaking. It reflects Ninh Bình’s long-term vision of building a heritage city, fostering a heritage-based economy and developing a cultural industry, with the ultimate goal of becoming a centrally governed city by 2030.

During the conference, delegates examined a wide range of themes, including geology, geomorphology and biodiversity; cultural values such as history, archaeology and intangible heritage; human adaptation; site integrity, boundaries and management challenges; and a roadmap for nominating the Vân Long – Tam Chúc wetland karst area as a World Heritage Site. They also discussed the creation of a green corridor linking Tam Chúc and Vân Long, designed to form a continuous ecological and cultural landscape.

Expert guidance was provided by Jonathan Wallace Baker, Head of the UNESCO Office in Hà Nội; Phạm Thanh Hường, Head of the Culture Department at the UNESCO Office in Hà Nội; and Alessandro Balsamo, Head of the UNESCO World Heritage Nominations Unit, who joined online from Paris.

Professor Dr Nguyễn Văn Kim, Vice Chairman of the National Council for Cultural Heritage and a member of the World Heritage Committee, said these contributions form an essential scientific foundation for the organising committee. The conference outcomes will allow Ninh Bình Province to refine its report, place the Tam Chúc – Vân Long complex on the tentative list and proceed with preparing the official dossier for UNESCO submission in the near future. — VNS