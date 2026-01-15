Namia River Retreat celebrates mindful movement for upcoming Tết

ĐÀ NẴNG — To welcome the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year), the Year of the Fire Horse, Namia River Retreat in Hội An is introducing a festive programme themed “The Year of Mindful Movement”, inviting travellers to experience the holiday through wellness, reflection and cultural connection.

Set along the tranquil Thu Bồn River, the retreat reimagines Tết as a time for presence rather than haste, blending traditional Vietnamese New Year customs with mindfulness-led activities designed to encourage balance and renewal.

From February 17 to 20, corresponding to the first four days of the Lunar New Year, guests can take part in a curated series of cultural and wellness experiences, including blessing tree meditation, mindful calligraphy during breakfast, guided visits to local pagodas, lantern-lighting rituals, áo dài portrait sessions, and traditional performances such as bài chòi folk games and Tet choir singing.

Evenings feature live traditional music in an intimate riverside setting, while the programme unfolds at an unhurried pace, allowing guests to engage with New Year rituals in a more personal and meaningful way.

Targeting domestic travellers seeking a quieter Tết break, the retreat offers accommodation in private pool villas on a secluded river islet. Festive stays are available from VNĐ13.5 million (US$510) per villa per night, inclusive of a dining credit, with no seasonal surcharge applied during the Lunar New Year period.

Located on Cồn Ba Xã Islet, Namia River Retreat features 60 private pool villas and is a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) Considerate Collection and a founding member of the SLH Wellbeing Collection, reflecting its commitment to sustainability, cultural preservation and community engagement.

Each stay also includes the retreat’s signature wellness-inclusive experiences, such as all-day breakfast, a complimentary non-alcoholic minibar, daily wellness journeys inspired by Vietnamese herbology, bamboo bicycle rides, sunset river cruises, and guided visits to Hội An’s ancient town. — VNS