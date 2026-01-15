Eager for áo dài

The traditional Tết holiday is fast approaching, and nothing screams Lunar New Year like the iconic áo dài traditional dress. People around HCM City have been rushing to áo dài shops to buy one, or even get a dress tailor-made.
At the Temple of Literature, the exhibition 'Horses come to town' reveals as a quiet journey through art and tradition, featuring horse sculptures by artists from the Central Highlands, the Lam Phong group and others. Carrying hope and gentle optimism, the exhibition is on display until the end of March 2026.
The display themed Under the Party’s leadership – The nation enters a new era, marks the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam which is scheduled to take place from January 19 to 25.
The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau is developing a new plan for tài tử music from 2026 to 2030 as part of the province’s efforts to preserve and promote the traditional art genre of the Southern region.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece took part in the International Cultural Festival 2026, organised by the UNESCO Club of Piraeus and Islands in Greece, marking the embassy’s first activity of the new year and highlighting its efforts to bring the image of Việt Nam closer to the Greek public and international friends through traditional Vietnamese cuisine.