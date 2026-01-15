Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Eager for áo dài

January 15, 2026 - 11:23
The traditional Tết holiday is fast approaching, and nothing screams Lunar New Year like the iconic áo dài traditional dress. People around HCM City have been rushing to áo dài shops to buy one, or even get a dress tailor-made.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Horses carry hope

At the Temple of Literature, the exhibition 'Horses come to town' reveals as a quiet journey through art and tradition, featuring horse sculptures by artists from the Central Highlands, the Lam Phong group and others. Carrying hope and gentle optimism, the exhibition is on display until the end of March 2026.
Life & Style

Cà Mau strives to promote tài tử music

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau is developing a new plan for tài tử music from 2026 to 2030 as part of the province’s efforts to preserve and promote the traditional art genre of the Southern region.
Life & Style

Vietnamese image introduced at International Cultural Festival 2026 in Greece

The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece took part in the International Cultural Festival 2026, organised by the UNESCO Club of Piraeus and Islands in Greece, marking the embassy’s first activity of the new year and highlighting its efforts to bring the image of Việt Nam closer to the Greek public and international friends through traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom