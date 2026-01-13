Vietnamese image introduced at International Cultural Festival 2026 in Greece

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece has taken part in the International Cultural Festival 2026, organised by the UNESCO Club of Piraeus and Islands in Greece.

The event marked the embassy’s first activity of the new year, reflecting its efforts to bring the image of Việt Nam closer to the Greek public and international friends through traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

At the January 10-11 festival, Ioannis Maronitis, President of the UNESCO Club of Piraeus and Islands, expressed his appreciation to Ambassador Phạm Thị Thu Hương and the embassy for their participation, which contributed to the festival’s rich cultural diversity and helped bring the peoples of the two countries closer together.

Ambassador Hương thanked him for facilitating Việt Nam’s participation in the festival, emphasising that cultural exchanges play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and creating favourable conditions for cooperation across various fields.

In an interview with the Piraeus city press and in his remarks at the festival, Ioannis Maronitis praised Việt Nam’s recent achievements in socio-economic development, describing the country as a bright spot of growth in Asia. He also expressed his hope for the organisation of cultural exchange delegations between the two countries in the coming time.

The festival featured booths from 20 countries represented in Greece, along with traditional cultural and artistic performances by art troupes from various regions of the country. Local media described the event as a unique cultural crossroads, where dances, music, clubs, embassies, and communities come together. – VNA/VNS