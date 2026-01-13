Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese image introduced at International Cultural Festival 2026 in Greece

January 13, 2026 - 21:01
The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece took part in the International Cultural Festival 2026, organised by the UNESCO Club of Piraeus and Islands in Greece, marking the embassy’s first activity of the new year and highlighting its efforts to bring the image of Việt Nam closer to the Greek public and international friends through traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

 

Visitors to Việt Nam's booth at International Cultural Festival 2026. – VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece has taken part in the International Cultural Festival 2026, organised by the UNESCO Club of Piraeus and Islands in Greece.

The event marked the embassy’s first activity of the new year, reflecting its efforts to bring the image of Việt Nam closer to the Greek public and international friends through traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

At the January 10-11 festival, Ioannis Maronitis, President of the UNESCO Club of Piraeus and Islands, expressed his appreciation to Ambassador Phạm Thị Thu Hương and the embassy for their participation, which contributed to the festival’s rich cultural diversity and helped bring the peoples of the two countries closer together.

Ambassador Hương thanked him for facilitating Việt Nam’s participation in the festival, emphasising that cultural exchanges play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and creating favourable conditions for cooperation across various fields.

In an interview with the Piraeus city press and in his remarks at the festival, Ioannis Maronitis praised Việt Nam’s recent achievements in socio-economic development, describing the country as a bright spot of growth in Asia. He also expressed his hope for the organisation of cultural exchange delegations between the two countries in the coming time.

The festival featured booths from 20 countries represented in Greece, along with traditional cultural and artistic performances by art troupes from various regions of the country. Local media described the event as a unique cultural crossroads, where dances, music, clubs, embassies, and communities come together. – VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Vietnamese rice paper makes way into European kitchens

Vietnamese rice paper is increasingly winning the hearts of European diners thanks to its versatility, easy preparation and ability to pair well with a wide range of Western ingredients. This culinary exchange not only broadens the reach of Vietnamese cuisine but also enriches the multicultural culinary landscape of Belgium and many other countries.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom