Costamigo BW Premier Collection by Best Western debuts on Lâm Đồng coast

LÂM ĐỒNG — Costamigo BW Premier Collection by Best Western has officially entered the market in the coastal area of Lâm Đồng Province (formerly Bình Thuận), adding a new high-end beachfront accommodation option for travellers in southern Việt Nam.

The launch on January 10 marks the introduction of a premium seaside resort managed and operated under international standards by Best Western, one of the leading hotel and resort management groups in the US.

Around 2.5 hours from HCM City, the resort is located on DT719 Road in Tân Thành Commune in Lâm Đồng Province (formerly Hàm Thuận Nam District, Phan Thiết city, Bình Thuận Provicne).

It enjoys a prime seaside position with convenient access from the southern economic hub, making it well suited for weekend breaks, family holidays and upscale leisure travel.

Stretching along more than 600 metres of pristine shoreline, the property features fine white sand, clear blue waters and a mild climate throughout the year.

Spanning 12.54 hectares, Costamigo comprises 126 villas, equivalent to 378 premium rooms, together with nearly 150 modern hotel rooms.

The resort is divided into two accommodation zones offering distinct experiences.

The Costamigo villa zone follows a contemporary tropical design that prioritises privacy, tranquility and harmony with the natural landscape.

In contrast, the Amigo Sol zone features a youthful, modern style tailored to guests seeking a more dynamic lifestyle while maintaining comfort and relaxation.

Green spaces play a central role in the resort’s design, with villas, beachfront walkways and public areas carefully arranged to blend with the surrounding environment and reduce impact on the coastal ecosystem.

Facilities include swimming pools, restaurants, an ocean-facing bar, wellness and health-care areas, and a range of outdoor relaxation spaces.

Culinary offerings combine Asian and European influences, served in open, sea-facing settings that highlight the coastal scenery.

Speaking at the launch, Đặng Thị Hải Yến, Operations Managing Director of Costamigo BW Premier Collection by Best Western, said the project represents more than the opening of a new resort.

Costamigo is developed as a premium resort model with a strong commitment to sustainability and a guest-centric approach, she said.

“Operating under Best Western’s international standards enables us to deliver consistent and reliable experiences while creating long-term value for both guests and the destination.”

The resort aims to contribute to local tourism development while gradually establishing its position in Việt Nam’s premium hospitality segment, she said.

In addition to tourism operations, the project also introduces a limited collection of resort villas and the boutique Amigo Sol offering, targeting high-end clients and investors seeking private and exclusive beachfront properties.

With its strategic location, international management and focus on sustainable development, Costamigo BW Premier Collection by Best Western is expected to become a notable addition to the premium coastal resort landscape of southern Việt Nam. — VNS