Green chưng square glutinous rice dumplings for the poor programme to return

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Authority for Ethnic Culture will organise the 'Green Chưng Dumplings – Tết for the Poor' programme 2026 on February 8 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Đoài Phương Commune, Hà Nội.

The event, which falls on the 21st day of the last lunar month of the Year of the Snake, is a cultural and social activity that aims to spread the spirit of solidarity and compassion within the community as Tết approaches.

The programme, featuring chưng dumplings (a traditional square sticky rice cake symbolising the Earth and family reunion during Tết) wrapping and gift-giving activities for disadvantaged people, will feature a large number of delegates, officers, soldiers and local residents at the village.

It seeks to introduce both domestic and international visitors to the beauty of Việt Nam’s traditional Tết customs while raising public awareness, especially among young people, of the responsibility to preserve and promote traditional cultural values.

Through a series of activities such as erecting cây nêu (the traditional New Year bamboo pole, which is believed to ward off evil spirits and welcome good fortune in the Lunar New Year), a chưng cake wrapping contest and folk singing and dancing exchanges, the programme will create a warm festive atmosphere and serve as a bridge connecting kind hearts.

After the cake-wrapping, the organising board will send delegations to directly deliver Tết gifts to selected localities and beneficiaries under the approved plan.

An estimated 610 gift packages, each worth VNĐ2 million (nearly US$80), will be mobilised and presented to policy beneficiaries, poor households and ethnic community people.

Key recipient localities include Quảng Trị and Cao Bằng provinces; Hà Nội with communes of Yên Bài and Đoài Phương, social protection centres and facilities caring for victims of Agent Orange/dioxin; along with ethnic people living and working at the village.

Around 200 people are expected to take part in the programme, including representatives of 16 ethnic communities at the village, along with officials, civil servants and employees of the authority and related units.

The 2026 'Green Chưng Dumplings – Tết for the Poor' programme is expected to contribute to the joyful atmosphere celebrating the Party and the Lunar New Year festival, reaffirming the role of culture in nurturing social spiritual life, strengthening national unity and spreading the humane values of the Vietnamese people. — VNS