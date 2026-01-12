Horse lacquer statuette collection unveiled to celebrate the Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — As the Lunar New Year approaches, artisans from Đường Lâm ancient village on the outskirts of Hà Nội are putting the final polish on a striking collection of horse lacquer statuettes inspired by the zodiac animal.

The collection features 2,026 individual lacquer artworks crafted from wood, sandstone and bamboo. Named after Saint Gióng, a lasting symbol of resilience, the series aspires to rise and embodies community strength, reimagining horses, dragon horses, and other elements of Vietnamese culture through a contemporary lacquer art lens. Each piece carries its own narrative, linking national legends, traditional art and modern life.

Local artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát, who oversees the conceptual design and technical standards, said the works were created not only as decorative art but also for practical use, including tables, chairs, cabinets and vases.

“Thus, lacquer art not only exists within exhibition spaces but also enters everyday life, becoming an integral part of contemporary living,” he told Việt Nam News.

“The choice of local materials such as sandstone, bamboo and indigenous wood, deeply connected to the architecture and life of Đường Lâm ancient village, reflects a spirit of respect for heritage, sustainable development and creative localisation.

“Each piece is handcrafted, preserving the traditional lacquer process while expanding the range of expression in form, function, and aesthetics,” he added.

Beyond an art project, the Gióng collection is also a cultural proposal for the Year of the Horse 2026, bringing the symbol of Saint Gióng from legend into everyday life, transitioning heritage into the creative economy and moving from the ancient village into urban and international spaces.

The artisan said the greatest pressure lay not in creating a large quantity of works, but in ensuring that each piece has its own "soul" and avoids mechanical repetition.

"The motivation that helps me overcome difficulties comes from the belief that I am doing something meaningful for the long term – preserving traditional craftsmanship while also opening new avenues for lacquer art in modern life," Phát said.

Launched in 2016, the artisans have now completed 1,900 artworks. The collection is expected to be fully finished and exhibited at Đường Lâm ancient village before Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival, with displays planned at various locations across the country.

The finished pieces have been on display at the village since 24 December 2025. Visitors to the village can join the artisans in creating the artworks.

Prior to Gióng, Phát launched various lacquer collections inspired by the zodiac animals for each Lunar New Year, including 1,010 buffalo statuettes for the 1,010th anniversary of Hà Nội in 2021, 2,022 tigers, 2,023 cats, 1,000 dragon statuettes and 45 snake statuettes to welcome 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively. — VNS