Yoshine Music Festival 2026 to nurture, honour young Vietnamese musical talents

HÀ NỘI – The nationwide Yoshine Music Festival 2026 is a large-scale music and arts education event, developed with a professional educational, academic and artistic orientation to discover, nurture and honour young musical talents in Vietnam.

Speaking at a press briefing held by the organisers in Hà Nội on January 10, President of the Việt Nam Musicians' Association (VMA) Nguyễn Đức Trịnh, said the festival is a practical initiative contributing to the development of the country’s musical life, improving the quality of arts education and spreading the values of classical music to the wider community.

A representative of the Yoshine Melody Institute said that the event is not merely a competition, but a long-term music education journey, organised in a systematic and transparent manner, with academic standards and human values at its core.

Under the regulations, participants include Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad, as well as children of foreign nationals working, living and studying in Việt Nam, aged between six and 45.

The festival will be held in several rounds, including a talent search, regional finals and a national final, featuring two categories of piano and vocal performance.

Specifically, in Round 1 of talent search, contestants will submit their entries online to the organising committee from February 1 to May 20. Round 2 will comprise regional finals, with the northern final scheduled for July 15-19; the central final for June 19-21; and the southern final for June 26-28.

In the regional finals, contestants will perform live. Those winning at least a bronze medal will advance to Round 3 – the national final and gala.

With a long-term vision, the organisers hope that the Yoshine Music Festival will become a prestigious, regular music event, contributing to the creation of a professional arts education environment, fostering young talents and making a positive contribution to the sustainable development of Vietnamese music. – VNA/VNS