Lawrence S. Ting Charity Walk 2026 set for January 24

HCM CITY — The 21st Lawrence S. Ting Charity Walk 2026, themed "Walking to Share", is set to occur on the morning of January 24, 2026, at the Crescent area in Phú Mỹ Hưng City Centre in HCM City.

This annual charitable event is organised by the Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation in collaboration with local authorities.

The primary objective of the event is to raise funds to assist disadvantaged families to celebrate Lunar New Year (Tết), while also contributing to the “One Heart” Fund of HCM City Television and the “Supporting Fund for Sports Talents” of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports.

Having been a tradition for 20 years, this event is more than just a sporting occasion; it also plays a part in shaping a beautiful cultural aspect.

This year, the organisers have set a fundraising goal of VNĐ2.3 billion (US$88,000), expecting ongoing participation and support from the community through walking and charitable contributions.

Each individual contributing a minimum of VNĐ150,000 ($6) will receive a programme T-shirt, refreshments, and the chance to partake in a lucky draw featuring various valuable prizes.

A spokesperson from the Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation also stated: "Through this programme, Phú Mỹ Hưng aims to collaborate with the local government and the community in assisting those in need during Tết, all while fostering a culture of sharing and unity within society. The engagement of individuals, businesses, and organisations serves as the driving force for the programme's continuity and growth."

Over the past 20 editions, the Lawrence S. Ting Charity Walk has drawn participation from over 239,000 individuals, raising more than VNĐ51 billion ($1.9 million) for social welfare activities. All funds collected are channeled to the "For the Poor" Fund of local wards and communes to support various practical initiatives such as constructing and refurbishing charity homes, disaster relief efforts, infrastructure enhancements, livelihood support programmes, and livelihood tools provision.

This year's programme will be broadcast live on Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television. — VNS