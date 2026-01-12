HCMC tourism industry prepares for Tết influx

HCM CITY — HCM City’s tourism industry is making plans and readying products and services to serve visitors during the Tết holidays in mid-February.

They are preparing various kinds of day tours, night tours, cuisine tours, and others and cuisine and shopping options.

Vietluxtour said it has started working with partners on a wide range of tourism products in HCM City and tours to the Mekong Delta, which have attracted great interest from foreign tourists.

Kim Đô Hotel, which gets a large number of visitors every year during Tết, is getting ready with foods and art performances.

Other travel agencies and accommodation facilities are working to improve and promote their products and services.

Phạm Huy Bình, director of the city Department of Tourism, said there would be lively and exciting activities for the upcoming holidays, befitting the city’s new status after the reorganization of provinces and cities last year.

HCM City received 1.24 million tourists during the recent four-day New Year holidays, raking in VNĐ2.63 trillion in revenues, seen by businesses as a positive signal for lucrative Tết business.

According to experts, HCM City aims to establish itself as a key economic, cultural and tourism hub of the region.

Following the mergers, it now has premium beach resorts, industrial park tours and other destinations that attract large numbers of tourists.

Developing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism has been identified as a key goal. — VNS