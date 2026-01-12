Việt Nam Film Institute shows classic movies

HÀ NỘI — Some romances are worth another screening and Việt Nam’s revolutionary cinema is set for a timely reunion as classic film Đến Hẹn Lại Lên (We'll Be Seeing Us Again) opens an event showcasing films at the Việt Nam Film Institute (VFI) from January 14 to 17.

Produced by the Việt Nam Feature Film Studio in 1974 and directed by Trần Vũ, Đến Hẹn Lại Lên is a landmark work that explores revolutionary history through the lens of romantic love and traditional quan họ love duet folk songs.

The film tells the story of two young quan họ singers from the northern region whose love endures years of separation and hardship before they are finally reunited. It won the Golden Lotus Award at the 3rd Việt Nam Film Festival for Best Feature Film, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Cameraman.

It was also honoured at the 1976 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

According to Lê Thị Hà, Director of the VFI, the event reflects the Institute’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its role in preserving, archiving and promoting the nation’s moving-image heritage.

“Through carefully curated works, the event affirms the special role of cinema in cultural and ideological education, contributing to the nurturing of revolutionary ideals and national pride among officials, Party members, and the wider public,” Hà said.

“Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy award-winning films from domestic and international festivals, presented on the big screen with modern sound systems.

“The selected films are exemplary works of revolutionary cinema, vividly and authentically portraying the arduous and heroic struggles of the Vietnamese people in their fight for national liberation, reunification and the defense of the homeland.”

A highlight will be Vĩ Tuyến 17, Ngày Và Đêm (The 17th Paracell, Days & Nights). The film won an award from the Soviet Peace Committee and earned actress Trà Giang the Best Actress Award at the 8th Moscow International Film Festival in 1973.

Released more than five decades ago, the film remains a milestone in Vietnamese cinema and in its director’s career. Its lasting power lies in a compelling portrayal of the Vietnamese people’s struggle, embodied in the character Dịu, who gives up personal freedom and happiness in the fight for national independence.

After the 1954 Geneva Conference, the Bến Hải River became the provisional military demarcation line dividing Việt Nam into North and South, reshaping lives on both sides. Families were torn apart, with relatives ending up on opposing sides of the conflict. Dịu’s story mirrors this reality. After her husband regrouped to the north, she stayed in the south and later became a cell secretary following the killing of her predecessor, Thuận. Because of her role, she was imprisoned on multiple occasions.

Another notable screening is Sao Tháng Tám (The August Star), directed by Trần Đắc and Đức Hoàn in 1976. The film captures the tense and turbulent lead-up to the August Revolution of 1945, depicting the hardships faced by the people and their collective struggle to seize power, culminating in the historic National Day on September 2.

As part of the event, the institute will also present a selection of much-loved animated films that have captivated generations of young audiences. Đáng Đời Thằng Cáo (The Fox Got What It Deserved), Con Sáo Biết Nói (The Talking Bird), Giai Điệu (Melody) and Xe Đạp (Bicycle) will be shown at 10am on January 17.

At 7.30pm the same day, the institute will screen Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnel: Sun in the Dark), directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên last year. The film won the Silver Lotus Award at the 24th Việt Nam Film Festival and set a box office record in 2025 during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national reunification.

Admission to all screenings is free and tickets are distributed on a per-session basis. — VNS