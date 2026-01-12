Book discovers the charming beauty of the sea and islands

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Nhìn Từ Biển (Viet Nam As Viewed From the Sea) is a bilingual Vietnamese-English book published by the National Political Publishing House (NPPH) offering readers special, beautiful images of the charming coasts and islands, along with the country's unique maritime culture

Written by Nguyễn Thái Bình and a group of compilers, the publication is also a 'journey of discovery' with emotion, knowledge and a colourful picture of Việt Nam's seas and islands today, helping readers realise that the sea is an integral part of the country's national history, culture, and soul.

Its release carries special significance, reflecting meticulous investment in both content and presentation, raising expectations for communications on the country’s seas and islands.

The role of the sea in national development has been emphasised by the NPPH right from the very first pages of the book.

"Beyond simply recreating the scenery, this bilingual Vietnamese-English publication is also a valuable source of information, helping readers access the sea and islands as a historical, cultural, and developmental space; thereby fostering attachment, appreciation, and love for the homeland's sea and islands," according to the NPPH.

Written in both Vietnamese and English, the book also offers domestic and international readers a fresh, comprehensive and insightful approach to Việt Nam's nature, people, history, culture and maritime sovereignty.

Instead of separately exploring the potential of the sea, its resources, and maritime life and culture, with each aspect being placed within the context of the country's socio-economic development, this publication creates a large and wide space for forming a holistic perspective on Việt Nam's seas and islands, revealing the full beauty and richness of the nation on the mainland.

Through each page of the book, the image of the fatherland emerges as both familiar and new, intimate and detailed yet vast in scope. From hardworking fishermen who venture out to sea early in the morning to courageous soldiers who guard national sovereignty day and night, all share a common breath with the sea.

"It is evident that the sea plays a crucial role not only in economic development and national defence and security, but also as a cultural and historical space intimately connected to the formation and development of the nation," said the NPPH.

The book depicts Việt Nam, with its unique shape viewed from the sea as soft and graceful, enveloped by a vast expanse of coastal regions which look like an emerald 'green silk ribbon', stretching over 3,000 kilometres, majestic and powerful amidst the endless waves.

Along that silken strip lies an abundance of potential natural resources that are contributing day and night to enriching the country. Besides depicting the stunning coastal and island landscapes from the North to the South, such as Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay, Lan Hạ Bay, Kỳ Co - Eo Gió, Lăng Cô, Nha Trang, Vũng Tàu, Côn Đảo… all are 'masterpieces' bestowed by nature upon Việt Nam's seas.

In the book, tranquil fishing villages, boats sailing out to sea, and fishermen who work day and night to earn a living and protect traditional fishing grounds are vividly and attractively showcased along with folk festivals attached to local maritime beliefs, such as the fishing prayer ceremony and the Nghinh Ông ceremony.

Readers can immerse themselves in the lives of the coastal residents, feeling their diligent work ethic, their determination to stay at sea, and their resilience in coping with dangerous waves and storms.

Above all, it highlights their deep connection to the sea, considering it their home, their livelihood, and their source of their faith and hope. The book helps readers understand that the sea is a crucial driving force behind the national growth and international integration in the current period. — VNS