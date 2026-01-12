Quảng Ninh to welcome Lunar New Year with flower and light technology boulevard

QUẢNG NINH — Hạ Long Bay will be transformed into a blaze of colour and illumination as Quảng Ninh Province marks the 2026 Lunar New Year with a Flower and Light Technology Boulevard and a packed programme of cultural, artistic and entertainment events running from February 14 to 22.

The Flower and Light Technology Boulevard will be a centrepiece of the celebrations. The lively route will run along the coastal road from Lán Bè Park in Hồng Gai Ward to the provincial Planning, Fair and Exhibition Centre in Hạ Long Ward, turning the waterfront into a showcase of flowers, flower boats, flower vehicles and mascot models enhanced by cutting-edge lighting technology against the bay’s iconic backdrop.

Alongside the visual spectacle, the boulevard will feature displays of models and products from a range of corporations and businesses. A dedicated area will highlight the traditional Lunar New Year culture of the province’s ethnic groups, complemented by cultural, artistic, sports and entertainment activities designed to draw residents and visitors alike into the festive atmosphere.

The Lunar New Year programme will also include a series of other large-scale events across the province. Key highlights are the Quảng Ninh OCOP Fair – Spring 2026 from February 6 to 11, an art programme, an exhibition of large-format propaganda posters marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, as well as street music performances and traditional folk games. VNS