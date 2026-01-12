Phú Quý Island named among top Southeast Asia travel destinations for 2026

HÀ NỘI – Phú Quý Island in Lâm Đồng Province has been selected as one of the top 10 must-visit destinations in Southeast Asia for 2026 by Thai newspaper Khaosod, praised for its pristine nature and “cinematic beauty”.

“Bangkok is back, Bali is bursting, and Vietnam is viral. As we enter 2026, the real question is: where can you go to actually hear yourself think?” the newspaper reported.

Ignoring the neon lights of Orchard Road in Singapore and the selfie-sticks of Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the Thai newspaper on January 5 released a list of 10 “rare” destinations – the “quiet corners” which are still raw, slightly difficult to reach, and authentically ASEAN.

Khaosod highlights Phú Quý Island for its untamed charm, wind-swept scenery, and picture-perfect beauty.

“While everyone heads to Phú Quốc, the real island seekers are taking the ferry from Phan Thiết to Phú Quý. It’s a rugged, volcanic landscape with emerald waters and zero mass tourism. It feels like Việt Nam’s coast did 30 years ago,” the newspaper said.

Accommodation on Phú Quý Island is mostly limited to guesthouses and homestays, as large hotels and resorts are rare. The rugged terrain, shaped by volcanic remnants, is surrounded by emerald waters and remains free from mass tourism.

Also known as Cù Lao Thu, Phú Quý lies about 120km southeast of Phan Thiết and covers roughly 18sq.km. In addition to the main island, the area includes smaller islets such as Hòn Tranh, Hòn Do, Hòn Da Cao, and Hòn Hai.

The island enjoys a cool and fresh climate year-round. The best time to visit Phú Quý is from December to June, as the storm season typically occurs between September and November. During the spring and summer months, the sea is calm and clear, with gentle winds, making it easy to explore the smaller surrounding islets.

In addition to Phú Quý, Khaosod’s list features several lesser-known destinations in Southeast Asia., including Ulu Temburong in Brunei, Nong Khiaw in Laos, Romblon in the Philippines, Doi Mae Salong in Thailand, Koh Tonsay (Rabbit Island) in Cambodia, Bukit Lawang and Sumba Island in Indonesia, Ipoh in Malaysia and Mergui Archipelago in Myanmar. VNA/VNS