Theatre performances celebrate 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Theatres are hosting a series of free special artistic performances for the public in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

The Việt Nam National Drama Theatre is organising a series of programmes, including Điều Còn Lại (What Remains) and Bác Hồ - Một Tình Yêu Bao La (Uncle Hồ - A Boundless Love).

The works not only contribute to a solemn and meaningful cultural atmosphere but also widely disseminate profound ideological and humanitarian values to the general public.

What Remains is a play that delves into the fates of individuals following the war. The story unfolds in a poor village in the Red River Delta, reflecting the family tragedies of the post-war era: loss, anguish, love and sacrifice.

Here, war is no longer defined by the sounds of bombs, but by the silent pain of those left behind – wives who have lost their husbands, parents who have lost their children, and soldiers returning with physical injuries and emotional scars that can never be healed.

The play touches the audience's emotions through the silence of familial bonds, compassion, and unresolved choices. It poses haunting questions about what endures after irreparable losses.

Broadcast on the Hà Nội Television, What Remains has gone beyond the theatre to reach a broader audience, particularly among younger viewers. The participation of the young actors from the theatre brings a fresh vitality to the piece, maintaining its profound themes while resonating with contemporary tastes.

According to artist Kiều Minh Hiếu, director of the theatre, theatrical artists remain steadfast in pursuing the core and sustainable values of the traditional art despite severe competition from various entertainment forms. They hope to provide the audience with more opportunities to engage with and understand this unique form of art, he added.

The production Uncle Hồ - A Boundless Love offers a new perspective on the image of President Hồ Chí Minh. Rather than building his image with grand praises, the programme opts for a gentle, emotive narrative that depicts the deep love he has for the people through everyday stories and simple encounters.

Especially, the venue of the programme, the Hồ Chí Minh Museum, enhances the emotional depth and historical significance, creating a poignant intersection between national memory and theatrical art.

The Việt Nam Youth Theatre is also organising free artistic performances to celebrate the much-anticipated event of the nation. The theatre has presented a special artistic programme titled Trái Tim Người Dẫn Đường (The Heart of the Guiding Leader), depicting President Hồ Chí Minh as the guiding light for Việt Nam’s revolutionary path to success.

This programme combines theatrical arts and songs about the President, aiming to awaken the aspirations of the young Nguyễn Tất Thành in seeking a path to save the nation, as well as the concerns he had while the country was still divided.

The songs included in the play are carefully selected and arranged to serve as both a pathway and a means to awaken the atmosphere where people live and work. They express the affection of young people for their beloved Uncle Hồ and highlight his deep concern for the younger generation, filled with heartfelt sentiments and a passionate love for the nation and its people.

On the occasion, the Việt Nam National Traditional Theatre stages two programmes – chèo (Vietnamese traditional opera) play Bắc Lệ Đền Thiêng (The Sacred Bắc Lệ Temple) and cải lương (Vietnamese reformed opera) play Mặt Trời Đêm Thế Kỷ (The Sun of the Century's Night).

The first depicts the resilient struggle of the people of Bắc Sơn in the northern province of Lạng Sơn in their quest to protect the Bắc Lệ Temple, a sacred place dedicated to the Mother Goddess of the Mountains.

The Sun of the Century's Night explores historical themes, celebrating the contributions of Emperor Quang Trung – Nguyễn Huệ (1753-1792), who transformed the Tây Sơn uprising from a peasant rebellion into a national liberation movement, significantly changing the course of the country's history.

According to the deputy director of the theatre, artist Lê Tuấn Cường, the programmes are designed as meaningful "spiritual gifts” in the context that the whole nation is celebrating the 14th National Party Congress.

They aim not only to honour the beauty of traditional theater but also to nurture love for the homeland and the country, especially among the younger generation, helping to bring folk art closer to contemporary life.

"The programmes also affirm that art always accompanies significant events of the nation, thereby enhancing the role of culture in spreading the spirit of the times, enriching spiritual life, and reinforcing the public's belief and national pride," Cườngtold Văn Hóa (Culture) Newspaper. — VNS