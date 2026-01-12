Sơn La's Tà Xùa cloud haven named among Indian channel's 26 must-visit global destinations for 2026

HÀ NỘI – Tà Xùa cloud haven in the northern province of Sơn La, with its largely untouched landscapes and minimal commercial development, is the only destination from Việt Nam to be featured on the list of 26 must-visit global destinations for 2026 released by India’s NDTV (New Delhi Television).

NDTV describes Tà Xùa as Việt Nam’s “cloud-hunting paradise”, best known for the so-called “dinosaur spine” – a trekking route that has been widely shared among travel enthusiasts for years. The narrow ridge, stretching about 1.5-2 km along the mountain crest, is flanked by deep valleys on both sides, while above it, layers of billowing white clouds roll endlessly. Walking amid a sea of clouds, where the boundary between sky and earth seems to dissolve, offers a rare blend of exhilaration and tranquillity.

Unlike crowded and bustling tourist resorts, Tà Xùa delivers a sense of authenticity, marked by majestic mountains, ever-changing skies and the unhurried rhythm of local life.

According to NDTV, the ranking highlights destinations that remain off the mainstream tourist map, aligning with the growing trend towards experiential travel and the search for originality and distinctive value this year. All listed locations are relatively uncrowded and stand out for either striking natural scenery or memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Other destinations on the list include well-known global names such as Kotor (Montenegro), Svalbard (Norway), Neuchatel (Switzerland), Luang Prabang (Laos), Sapporo (Japan), Raja Ampat (Indonesia), Hurghada (Egypt), Mombasa (Kenya) and Cusco (Peru).

Tà Xùa’s inclusion alongside these destinations underscores the growing international appeal of Việt Nam’s north-western highlands.

Following Việt Nam’s administrative boundary adjustments in 2025, the new Tà Xùa Commune was formed through the merger of the former Tà Xùa, Làng Chếu and Háng Đồng communes, covering a total area of more than 230 square kilometres.

Situated at an altitude of over 2,800 metres above sea level, Tà Xùa enjoys a cool climate year-round, with summer temperatures not exceeding 28 degrees Celsius, and is almost permanently shrouded in mist and clouds. The best time for cloud-hunting there is from November to April of the following year. –VNA/VNS