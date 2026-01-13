Fireworks to light up the sky after 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — A glittering fireworks show will be held to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress on January 23 in Hà Nội's Mỹ Đình Stadium area.

The display is expected to be an impressive note to wrap up the historic milestone, reflecting Việt Nam’s aspirations for development and a bright future for the country.

A total of 4,600 high-altitude fireworks, 950 fountain fireworks and 4,400 other pyrotechnics will make the sky over the capital light up with dazzling colours, shapes and bright flashes.

Starting at 8.30pm, the 30-minute event is a main feature of the special music and art programme organised by the Hà Nội's People Committee under Plan 11/KH-UBND.

Hà Nội Capital Command has been assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies and units of the Ministry of National Defence to assess the technical standards and quality of the fireworks.

The local police force will be responsible for implementing plans and measures to ensure security, public order and traffic safety, particularly by directing and regulating traffic around the fireworks performance area.

LED screens will be installed on both sides of the stadium square to allow the public to watch the special art programme, a responsibility that will fall under the city's Department of Culture and Sports.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment and the People's Committee of Từ Liêm Ward will ensure environmental hygiene by installing mobile toilets to serve the public and maintain urban aesthetics.

In addition to the 14th Party Congress fireworks, Hà Nội will also hold 31 fireworks displays during the Lunar New Year holiday in February. — VNS