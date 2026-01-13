Việt Nam collects over 16 million USD in music royalties in 2025

HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam Centre for Protection of Music Copyright (VCPMC), under the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association, collected more than VNĐ424.3 billion (US$16.15 million) in music royalties in 2025, marking an 8 per cent increase from 2024.

Of the total, over VNĐ211.4 billion ($8 million) came from the northern region while the southern branch contributed more than VNĐ212.8 billion ($8.3 million), said Meritorious Artist and composer Đinh Trung Cẩn, General Director of the VCPMC, at the centre’s 2025 review conference held in Hà Nội on January 12.

The most striking growth was recorded in the performance and live entertainment segment, including events, live shows and concerts, which surged by 202 per cent year on year. This reflects the strong rebound of the live performance market, particularly professionally organised programmes with international elements, and improved compliance with copyright regulations.

Other sectors also posted solid gains. Royalties from background music at business establishments rose by 45 per cent, radio and television broadcasting increased by 20 per cent, and income from international collective management organisations grew by 23 per cent.

Cẩn noted that many composers received substantial royalty payments in 2025. The highest individual payout reached VNĐ4 billion ($160,000), while many others earned between 2.5 billion and VNĐ3 billion ($95,000 - $115,000). Hundreds of composers received amounts ranging from tens of millions to several hundred million đồng.

However, he acknowledged that copyright collection remains challenging as some large-scale performances still show limited willingness to pay royalties in full.

During the year, VCPMC distributed nearly VNĐ269 billion ($10 million) in royalties to rights holders, up 5 per cent from 2024. Royalties for the fourth-quarter distribution are being finalised and are expected to be paid before the Lunar New Year, with an estimated total of VNĐ120 billion ($4,5 million).

The VCPMC currently represents 7,207 composers. In 2025 alone, 696 new composers entrusted their rights to the centre, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the previous year.

Over the past year, the centre also provided legal guidance for many composers to help mitigate risks in transactions and prevent potential loss of interests, particularly those arising from unfavourable or subtly restrictive contractual terms. Regular warnings were given to make them more aware of such risks, Can noted.

Addressing the event, Phạm Thị Kim Oanh, Deputy Director of the Copyright Office of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, praised the centre’s application of science, technology and artificial intelligence to governance, stressing that technology-driven transparency in copyright management and payment is an inevitable trend.

According to the office, the VCPMC’s achievements in 2025 show that collective copyright management in Việt Nam has become increasingly mature and made significant progress.

Looking ahead to 2026, the VCPMC plans to further enhance copyright management and exploitation efficiency, with a focus on areas facing persistent challenges such as pay television. The centre will step up public communications on copyright law, accelerate digital transformation in data management, expand international cooperation, and proactively adapt to the rapid growth of the music industry and the digital creative environment.

At the ceremony, the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association awarded certificates of merit to the VCPMC and its General Director for outstanding contributions to protecting Vietnamese music copyrights. – VNA/VNS