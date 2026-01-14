Free tickets for concert celebrating 14th National Party Congress

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh Province will host an art concert on January 25 to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2026) and to commemorate the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party.

Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced that the programme will last two hours and feature singing, dancing, music, theatrical performances and electronic music, enhanced by modern projection technology, sound, lighting, visuals and mapping.

The selected performances will celebrate the glorious Communist Party of Việt Nam and the late President Hồ Chí Minh, reflecting significant historical milestones and achievements under the Party's leadership, particularly the outcomes of the 14th National Congress.

Additionally, the programme aims to honour the province's outstanding achievements during the 2020-2025 term and portray its identity as a traditional mining region characterised by 'Discipline and Unity', along with dynamism, creativity, sustainable development and a happy populace.

The event will conclude with a fireworks display.

Tickets will be distributed free of charge to residents and tourists. Since October 2025, this concert will be the fourth in Quảng Ninh to offer complimentary admissions.

According to the Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, organising free concerts is not just about entertainment, it is part of a strategy to position Quảng Ninh as a hub for large-scale cultural events. By combining music, light, and the scenic beauty of Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the province aims to attract more tourists. — VNS