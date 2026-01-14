HÀ NỘI — A special art programme to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress and the 96th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam will take place at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hà Nội on January 23.

Tầm Nhìn Mới - Kỷ Nguyên Mới (New Vision - New Era) will also be broadcast live on VTV3, Việt Nam Television and various digital platforms and is expected to attract a live audience of around 30,000 people.

It is directed by the Central Committee of the Party and organised by the Hà Nội Municipal Party Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other relevant agencies.

According to the organisers, the programme aims to widely disseminate the significance, scale and major directions of the 14th National Party Congress, fostering a joyful atmosphere among the Party, the people and the military.

The Party Congress, to be held from January 19-25, is a grand political event that marks a significant milestone in the country's journey and opens a new phase of development.

Thr programme also commemorates the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2026), reaffirming the Party's leadership and governance role while strengthening the trust of officials, Party members and the people.

It encourages a spirit of solidarity, self-reliance, confidence and resilience, creating a vibrant competitive atmosphere and a strong commitment to implementing the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress in practice.

New Vision - New Era highlights the notable achievements of the country over 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) (1986-2026) and spreads the aspiration for a strong and prosperous Việt Nam. It contributes to social consensus, enhances national pride, and boosts trust in the Party's renewal policy.

Additionally, it honours the revolutionary and cultural traditions of Hà Nội, igniting a sense of pride and responsibility in building and protecting the capital – the heart of the nation. This event is also expected to enrich cultural values and promote the elegance and civility of the people of Hà Nội, affirming the capital's role and responsibility in the nation's resurgence.

The programme content closely aligns with the motto and theme of the Congress, ensuring high artistic quality that is rich in abstraction and symbolism. It harmoniously blends tradition and modernity while adhering to the Party's principles, policies, and guidelines. — VNS