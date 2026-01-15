New book unveils mysteries surrounding Việt Nam’s last empress

Lương Hương

For a long time, much was unknown about Nam Phương, the last empress of Việt Nam.

How and why did such a beautiful woman become empress to a mighty nation, only to meet an untimely end in exile in the quiet village of Chabrignac, France? These questions drove French historian François Joyaux to take on the role of an investigator, unravelling the threads of a life intricately linked to the fate of Indochina.

His findings, which uncover the mysteries surrounding the extraordinary life of Empress Nam Phương, have been published in a book titled Nam Phuong: La Dernière Impératrice Du Vietnam (Nam Phương - The Last Empress of Việt Nam).

The book has recently been translated into Vietnamese by Quế Sơn and released in Việt Nam by Hồ Chí Minh General Publishing House under the title Nam Phương ­– Hoàng Hậu Cuối Cùng Của Việt Nam. Its publication was supported by the French Institute in Việt Nam.

Empress Nam Phương was born as Nguyễn Hữu Thị Lan in 1913, in the former French Cochinchina, to a wealthy Catholic family. At 20 years old, she married Emperor Bảo Đại and, despite Annamite traditions, secured a Catholic marriage and the status of a sole wife. By his side, she worked on the political and social modernisation of the country, notably by promoting access to education and women's employment.

Joyaux skilfully outlines Nam Phương's extraordinary yet tragic life, reviving the history of a now-disappeared empire through his narrative.

"The life of Nam Phương is truly extraordinary. Beautiful, wealthy and married to an emperor, everything seemed to smile upon her. But then came countless disillusionments, traps and tragedies: the hostility of the court against her, her husband's mistresses, the Việt Minh revolution, the collapse of the empire and her exile in France," the historian wrote.

"As a woman with a strong personality, she found the necessary strength through her Christian faith to overcome these hardships – until the day, despite still being very young, she ultimately surrendered."

According to Joyaux, the empress' life reflects the history of French Indochina, a wealthy colony, with many resources, beautiful landscapes and a promising future. Then came the most intense upheavals – nationalist movements, the formation of the Indochinese Communist Party, the occupation by the Japanese army, the Việt Minh revolution and the heartbreaking struggles that the empress had to face.

Ultimately, the loss at the so-called 'invincible' military base of Điện Biên Phủ left France disheartened and defeated.

"Nam Phương is French Indochina seen through the life of an empress. The empress and women, perhaps more about women than the empress. It is a life, an epic tale," he wrote.

However, a mystery remained unanswered: why did Emperor Bảo Đại's wife purchase the estate known as La Perche? This intrigue compelled the well-known historian, who specialised in contemporary Far Eastern studies, to delve deeper in search of clues that would shed light on the answer. He immersed himself in an investigation more akin to that of a detective than a biographer.

"Fortunately, I was able to quickly connect with several members of the Empress' family – a daughter, a granddaughter, a grandson – as well as villagers from Chabrignac who had known her. Also, another person, who we will learn about in this book, assisted me in clarifying the mystery surrounding Nam Phương's time in the Limousin region," he noted.

According to Vũ Thị Yến, a representative from Hồ Chí Minh City General Publishing House who is in charge of foreign rights, Nam Phuong: La Dernière Impératrice Du Vietnam is a particularly intriguing book.

"Several books about Empress Nam Phương have been published in Việt Nam, but they mainly focused on specific aspects, such as her romantic history, providing fragments of information about the queen’s life.

"Joyaux's book is the first published in Việt Nam that covers the entire life of Việt Nam's last empress, from her childhood years to her quiet passing in France," she told Việt Nam News.

Based on a rich and diverse array of sources, research for the book included a search of documents drawn from various archival centres, as well as numerous meetings and interviews with those close to Nam Phương.

It was written from the perspective of a Western historian, examining Nam Phương's life and character as a blend of the regal demeanor of an empress with the everyday emotions and sentiments – joys, sorrows, loves and struggles – of a normal woman.

"The book reflects the author’s significant investment of effort, providing a detailed and authentic portrayal of the life of the last Vietnamese empress," she noted.

François Joyaux is a professor specialising in modern history of the Far East. He taught at the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales at Sciences Po, and at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

The 88-year-old historian is the author of over a dozen historical research works on Indochina, China and international relations in Asia.

His latest work, Duy Tân, un Empereur dans la France Libre (Duy Tân, an Emperor in Free France), published in 2023, was awarded the Jean Sainteny Prize (2024) by the Académie des Sciences Morales et Politiques (Academy of Moral and Political Sciences). — VNS