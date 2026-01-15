Exhibition features local essence

HÀ NỘI — A vivid sense of place takes centre stage in a new exhibition in downtown Hà Nội, where artworks by artists from across Việt Nam reflect a shared love and pride in the essence of their homeland.

The painting exhibition Local Essence brings together cultural stories from Việt Nam’s three regions, with each artwork drawing inspiration from everyday life.

From the vibrant atmosphere of highland markets and the gentle rhythms of Huế’s royal music to the bustling scenes of floating markets, the paintings capture familiar moments while preserving the distinctive spirit and identity of each place.

One work by Thùy Phan depicts the death anniversary of national hero Nguyễn Trung Trực, affectionately known by locals as Lễ Giỗ Cụ Nguyễn, in the southern province of Kiên Giang prior to the merger. It is the Mekong Delta’s largest festival, a spiritual occasion that also stirs deep national pride.

After more than 20 years living in HCM City, artist Tuệ Ngô said what left the strongest impression on him were the simple corners of daily life. A handful of street carts and vendors tucked along narrow alleys, he noted, are enough to create a world of their own.

Artist Tô Duy’s work celebrates beloved specialities of Bắc Giang prior to the merger, including Chũ noodles, Thổ Hà spring roll wrappers and then and lượn folk songs. Most striking are the lychee-laden carts, which bathe the landscape in a joyful shade of red.

The Gong Festival is a cultural tradition rich in highland spirit. Gong Melody by Đăng Khoa Hoàng captures the echo of gongs resonating beside a flickering fire as villagers gather to dance, share rượu cần (straw liquor) and pray for a bountiful harvest.

More than an art exhibition, Local Essence invites visitors to interact with the artworks, offering a fresh way to explore a familiar Việt Nam through the creative perspectives of young artists.

The exhibition follows a contest co-organised by UNESCO, the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, the Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Old Quarter Management Board and TiredCity.

Local Essence runs until January 18 at the Hồ Gươm Culture Information Centre, No 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street. — VNS