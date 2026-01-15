Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

First-ever phở museum opens in HCM City

January 15, 2026 - 16:22
The first-ever phở museum has opened in HCM City on Thursday, marking a milestone in the journey of preserving the nation's culinary heritage.
The phở museum launched on Thursday, providing a spot for domestic and foreign visitors to learn more about Việt Nam's national dish, Phở, and experience its flavour. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

HCM CITY — The first-ever phở museum has opened in HCM City on Thursday, marking a milestone in the journey of preserving the nation's culinary heritage.

Located in an 800-square-metre area in Bến Thành Ward, the Phở Museum is the first private culinary museum in Việt Nam licensed by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports.

The museum features three floors offering visitors a journey through Phở's 100-year history via a souvenir area, show kitchen, cinema room and cultural exhibition space.

It provides a comprehensive tour of around 60 to 70 minutes, guiding visitors from historical contexts and cultural spaces to a culinary experience that help them understand the story and culture of this iconic dish.

The listed price for a museum tour is VNĐ750,000 per adult and VNĐ500,000 per child.

The cultural exhibition space on the second floor of the phở museum in HCM City, which features hundreds of artefacts and documents honoring Vietnamese phở culture across the three regions. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

The highlight is the cultural exhibition space, which preserves hundreds of artefacts and documents related to Vietnamese phở culture across three regions. It features interactive displays designed to help visitors better understand the ingredients, cooking process and craftsmanship of phở.

The tour also includes a dining area where visitors are served a bowl of Phở and local desert, along with a space for an interactive game on the second floor.

Lê Nhật Thanh, director of the phở museum, said the venue is a place preserving the values of Phở, reflecting its 100-year journey from street vendors to global dining tables.

Through the story of phở, the museum aims to promote the the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine and showcase national pride to international friends, Thanh added.

Nguyệt Anh, a visitor, said that the museum brings together the three things tourists, particularly foreigners, want most, which are history, culture and cuisine.

The museum expects to welcome 1,500 to 2,000 visitors per day, with over half being foreigners and tour groups.

In addition, the ground floor of the museum houses a phở restaurant open to the public. — VNS

